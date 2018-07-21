There is heavy traffic on the M25 after it was partially closed following reports of a collision on Saturday afternoon (July 21).
According to travel information service Inrix the M25 was partially closed anticlockwise due to incidents near junction 16 and junction 17.
Lane one of three was closed anticlockwise between Junction 16 and Junction 17 shortly before 2.30pm. While theses lanes have now reopened there is heavy traffic and queues in the area.
Motorists have been warned of queuing traffic while vehicles involved in the crash have been moved to the hard shoulder following the incident.
According to Inrix there is "queueing traffic due to [an] accident, [which is] now on the hard shoulder on the M25 anticlockwise at J16 (M40 J1A)".
We will be bringing you all the latest traffic information and updates from this incident in our live blog below.
Traffic easing near Junction 17
Nobody hurt in crash
Thames Valley police has confirmed nobody was hurt in a two-car collision that has caused heavy traffic in the M25 this afternoon.
According to police the crash which happened at around 2.30pm was “damage-only” and nobody was injured.
One lane of three was closed earlier
One lane of three was closed early due to a traffic accident.
While the lane has reopened there is still heavy traffic in the area.
Heavy traffic following M25 crash
Motorist have been warned of heavy traffic and long queues on the M25 between Junction 16 and Junction 17 this afternoon.
According to travel information service Inrix traffic is slow in the area following an earlier crash.
Inrix says: “Queueing traffic due to accident, now on the hard shoulder on M25 anticlockwise at J16 (M40 J1A). All lanes have been re-opened.
“Lane three (of three) was closed before all traffic was temporarily held to allow the vehicles to be moved to the hard shoulder.”