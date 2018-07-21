There is heavy traffic on the M25 after it was partially closed following reports of a collision on Saturday afternoon (July 21).

According to travel information service Inrix the M25 was partially closed anticlockwise due to incidents near junction 16 and junction 17.

Lane one of three was closed anticlockwise between Junction 16 and Junction 17 shortly before 2.30pm. While theses lanes have now reopened there is heavy traffic and queues in the area.

Motorists have been warned of queuing traffic while vehicles involved in the crash have been moved to the hard shoulder following the incident.

According to Inrix there is "queueing traffic due to [an] accident, [which is] now on the hard shoulder on the M25 anticlockwise at J16 (M40 J1A)".

We will be bringing you all the latest traffic information and updates from this incident in our live blog below.