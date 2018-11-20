Traffic is building on the M25 near west London after a crash at the junction with the M40.

Two lanes are closed on the motorway in the anti-clockwise direction and congestion is stretching as far back as Junction 17 at Maple Cross.

The incident happened near junction 16 and online traffic cameras in the area have been switched off.

Drivers are warned that it is taking about 25 minutes to travel through the area, and it is not yet clear when drivers can expect this time to cut down.

There is even worse traffic further down the M25 at Junction 27, with the road closed anticlockwise from Junction 27 all the way to Junction 25.

That’s because of a lorry jack-knifed against the central reservation.

Follow our live blog below for traffic updates on the M25 through junctions 16 and 17.