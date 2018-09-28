A massive police presence has been reported in Harrow town centre this evening (Friday, September 28).

One witness has described seeing between 30 and 40 officers at the scene.

Police have said that officers have responded to a "large disturbance" at St Ann's shopping centre involving as many as 50 teenagers, who were reported to be fighting.

They have made three arrests, with everyone else involved in the ugly scenes moved on.

It follows a separate incident yesterday (Thursday) evening where police were called to a huge fight among dozens of youths, again in Harrow town centre.

On that occasion Met Police officers rushed to Station Road at 6.35pm on Thursday (September 27) after receiving reports of a "fight involving a number of male and female teenagers" outside Barclays bank.

Photos and video posted on social media appear to show the fight spilling into the road as vehicles passed by.

Between 50 and 60 people were reportedly involved, according to a post on social media.

