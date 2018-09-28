A massive police presence has been reported in Harrow town centre this evening (Friday, September 28).
One witness has described seeing between 30 and 40 officers at the scene.
Police have said that officers have responded to a "large disturbance" at St Ann's shopping centre involving as many as 50 teenagers, who were reported to be fighting.
They have made three arrests, with everyone else involved in the ugly scenes moved on.
It follows a separate incident yesterday (Thursday) evening where police were called to a huge fight among dozens of youths, again in Harrow town centre.
On that occasion Met Police officers rushed to Station Road at 6.35pm on Thursday (September 27) after receiving reports of a "fight involving a number of male and female teenagers" outside Barclays bank.
Photos and video posted on social media appear to show the fight spilling into the road as vehicles passed by.
Between 50 and 60 people were reportedly involved, according to a post on social media.
Police remain in the area
Although the teenagers involved in the brawl were “dispersed”, Metropolitan police are still in the Harrow on the Hill are tonight.
This is following two consecutive days of violent brawls between tens of teenagers, just over 100 metres apart from each other.
Arrests after police officers assaulted
A Metropolitan Police spokesman has confirmed to getwestlondon, that a police officer was assaulted during the mass brawl in Harrow this evening.
Arrests have been made on suspicion of assault on police as well as assault.
The spokesman said:
Police were called at approximately 17:30hrs on Friday, 28 September to reports of a fight involving a large number of youths at the St Ann’s Shopping Centre in Harrow.
Officers attended and the crowd dispersed.
Three people have been arrested for offences including assault and assault on police.
Officers remain in the area.
"Yesterday was just a warm up"
Harrow Community First Responders have tweeted that yesterday’s mass brawl was “just a warm up” for today’s incident.
They report that 12 police units as well as a dogs unit in action today.
Video footage from the scene shows police vans at the hectic scene of the violence in Harrow town centre.
Not far from yesterday's violence
A video of a mass brawl in Harrow yesterday shows dozens of young people fighting around the Barclays bank at the junction of College Road and Station Road.
Today’s fresh youth violence has occurred just over 100 metres down the road, between Harrow on the Hill and St Ann’s Shopping Centre.
Three arrests made
Police in Harrow have made three arrests following a “large disturbance” between 50 teenagers.
Second evening of violence
This is the second night in a row that violence has erupted between young people in Harrow.
There were between 50 and 60 teenagers involved in the fight yesterday in Barclays bank, on the corner of College Road and Station Road in Harrow.
Incident was outside St Ann's and Harrow on the Hill station
A photograph taken from the scene shows heavy police presence in College Road, between the shopping centre and Harrow on the Hill station.
What has happened?
Reports emerged at around 5.45pm of a large fight between as many as 50 teenagers in Harrow town centre.
St Ann’s Road was closed by police while the incident was dealt with.
We will continue to bring you updates as we get them.