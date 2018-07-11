There is heavy traffic around Brent Cross on Wednesday morning (July 11) after part of the North Circular Road was closed due to a burst water main.

The A406 North Circular Road is closed northbound between Brent Street and Brent Cross as Thames Water carries out works to fix a burst pipe nearby.

Motorists have been warned to expect heavy traffic in the roads near Barnet's iconic Brent Cross Shopping Centre.

Both Transport for London (TfL) and Thames Water tweeted on Wednesday morning to remind drivers of the traffic and the travel disruption the road closure may cause to their journeys.

TfL traffic tweeted: "Reminder: A406 North Circular Road at the junction of Brent Street - A full northbound closure is currently in place between Brent Cross and Brent Street due to a burst water main. Thames Water are on scene."