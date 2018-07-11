There is heavy traffic around Brent Cross on Wednesday morning (July 11) after part of the North Circular Road was closed due to a burst water main.
The A406 North Circular Road is closed northbound between Brent Street and Brent Cross as Thames Water carries out works to fix a burst pipe nearby.
Motorists have been warned to expect heavy traffic in the roads near Barnet's iconic Brent Cross Shopping Centre.
Both Transport for London (TfL) and Thames Water tweeted on Wednesday morning to remind drivers of the traffic and the travel disruption the road closure may cause to their journeys.
TfL traffic tweeted: "Reminder: A406 North Circular Road at the junction of Brent Street - A full northbound closure is currently in place between Brent Cross and Brent Street due to a burst water main. Thames Water are on scene."
Motorists warned of ongoing delays
Thames Water apologise for disruption caused by burst pipe near Brent Cross Shopping Centre
Thames Water has apologised for ongoing heavy traffic and travel disruption around Brent Cross while it carries out works to fix a burst main.
According to Thames Water its engineers have been “working around the clock” to fix the issue which has led to North Circular Road being closed northbound between Brent Cross and Brent Street.
A burst on four inches of pipe led to the road closure which Thames Water hope to resolve by tomorrow. A Thames Water spokesman said:
“We’re really sorry for the impact a burst on one of our four inch pipes is causing on the North Circular. We had to close the road as the burst caused damage to its surface, but we’ve been working around the clock to carry out the repair and get everything back to normal as quickly as possible.
“We’ve now fixed the pipe and are in the process of restoring the road and expect to have it fully reopened by tomorrow morning.”
Brent Cross Shopping Centre is open as usual
Brent Cross Shopping Centre has reassured customers that it’s open as usual despite travel disruption in the area.
A burst water main between Hendon Way and Brent Street has lead to part of the North Circular Road to be closed.
Two water leaks reported near North Circular Road
Thames Water is investigating two reported leaks near Brent Cross Shopping Centre. One in Elmcroft Crescent and another in Highfield Avenue. According to Thames Water its technicians are due to investigate both leaks shortly.
