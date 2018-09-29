There is no service on the Heathrow Express in both directions after a person was hit by a train.
All services are being cancelled until further notice while emergency services work at the scene.
Passengers are advised to board the Piccadilly Line instead, which stops at all Heathrow terminals.
Heathrow Express officials have not yet been able to say when normal service will resume.
Trains normally run every 15 minutes from Paddington to Heathrow Airport and reach Terminals 2 and 3 in the same time.
Getting to Terminal 5 takes an additional six minutes.
The train does not stop between the two stations but it is not clear exactly where the person was struck.
Delays are expected
Train on time
According to Paddington Station’s live departure board, the 16:10 service to Heathrow Airport Terminal 5 is running on time.
Good news for passengers then.
Looks like services are back on
How to get a refund
If you’re a passenger who has already paid for a ticket, you can claim a refund here.
Simply click under ‘I would like to’ and select ‘request a refund’.
So what's happened?
There is no power right now with a person on the line and no trains will be travelling in either direction.
Nobody knows how long this will be the case for but we’ll keep tabs on it for you.