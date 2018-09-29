There is no service on the Heathrow Express in both directions after a person was hit by a train.

All services are being cancelled until further notice while emergency services work at the scene.

Passengers are advised to board the Piccadilly Line instead, which stops at all Heathrow terminals.

Heathrow Express officials have not yet been able to say when normal service will resume.

Trains normally run every 15 minutes from Paddington to Heathrow Airport and reach Terminals 2 and 3 in the same time.

Getting to Terminal 5 takes an additional six minutes.

The train does not stop between the two stations but it is not clear exactly where the person was struck.

Follow our live updates below for diversions and developments on the disruption.