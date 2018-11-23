Passengers at Heathrow Airport are facing queues because of an "ongoing issue" with Border Force E-Gates for passports.

One person stuck in the queues on Friday morning (November 23) tweeted a photo of the delays simply saying "eGates down? wow".

Dr Saqib A. Choudhary added it was a "sorry situation" for some passengers at Heathrow Airport.

He told this website: "The Home Office eGates were down but the manual queue was quite quick for the UK/EU passports.

"Non UK passports is a bit more sorry situation."

Heathrow Airport said they would provide "regular updates" on the problem as they responded to a customer's photos of queues on Twitter.

The airport's official account said: "We are aware of an ongoing issue with the Border Force E-gates and are working with Home Office to restore their service as soon as possible.

"We apologise to all our passengers affected by this and will be providing regular updates.

"Thank you for your patience."

