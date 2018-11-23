Passengers at Heathrow Airport are facing queues because of an "ongoing issue" with Border Force E-Gates for passports.
One person stuck in the queues on Friday morning (November 23) tweeted a photo of the delays simply saying "eGates down? wow".
Dr Saqib A. Choudhary added it was a "sorry situation" for some passengers at Heathrow Airport.
He told this website: "The Home Office eGates were down but the manual queue was quite quick for the UK/EU passports.
"Non UK passports is a bit more sorry situation."
Heathrow Airport said they would provide "regular updates" on the problem as they responded to a customer's photos of queues on Twitter.
The airport's official account said: "We are aware of an ongoing issue with the Border Force E-gates and are working with Home Office to restore their service as soon as possible.
"We apologise to all our passengers affected by this and will be providing regular updates.
"Thank you for your patience."
Home Office respond to E-Gate issues
The Home Office has provided a statement on the problems today.
A Home Office spokesperson said:
“The eGates have been temporarily closed whilst a technical issue is being resolved.
“In the meantime, additional Border Force staff have been deployed to process passengers as quickly as possible.
“Border Force are making every effort to keep delays to a minimum.
“We also have a duty to maintain the security of the UK border - which means checking 100 per cent of scheduled arriving passengers and we would like to thank passengers for their patience.”
Official statement from Heathrow Airport
We’ve received a response from the airport this afternoon:
A Heathrow spokesperson said:
“We are aware of an ongoing issue with the Border Force E-gates and are working with Home Office to restore their service as soon as possible. We apologise to all our passengers affected by this and we will continue to provide updates.”
It’s a very similar statement to the one being issued to disgruntled travellers on Twitter.
We are still waiting for word from the Home Office and Heathrow.
But Romina had been told the problems were limited to one Heathrow terminal.
It could yet be a wider UK Border Force issue:
'All in a matter of seconds' - what the E-Gates should be like
According to information on the Heathrow website, passing through the E-Gates should be a speedy and convenient experience.
Automated e-passport gates offer an alternative to conventional passport checks.
Simply scan your e-passport at the barrier. The system runs a face-recognition check against the chip in your passport, then if you’re eligible to enter the UK the gate opens automatically – all in a matter of seconds.
But it’s not today, judging by the photos we have seen.
