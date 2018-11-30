A police cordon has been set up at a Tesco in the middle of Harrow and the store has been closed.

The Tesco Express next to Harrow on the Hill station has been shut to the public while police are on the scene.

The station is open as normal but police have not yet said why they are on the scene.

Greenhill Police tweeted: “There is currently a police cordon at the Tesco Express on College Road next to Harrow on the Hill station. The store is closed but the station is open as normal.”

Greenhill, as the town centre, typically sees the most crime in the borough and in October it was the area with the highest number of reported crimes in Harrow.

The vast majority of crimes recorded were to do with theft and violence – 40 of the former and 38 of the latter.

Follow developments on the police activity in the area with our live blog below: