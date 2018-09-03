Police have closed Harrow Road in both directions after a police cordon was set up when a man climbed onto the roof of Wembley Police Station.

Officers were called to their own station following reports of a man on top of the police station Harrow Road at 1.53pm. The man is reportedly still on the roof.

A Met spokesman said: "A police cordon has been erected and the road will remain closed until the situation has been dealt with.

TfL's traffic Twitter account tweeted about the road closure, telling people to use other routes if possible.

The tweet reads: "A404 Harrow Road (HA0) at the junction of Turner Close (near the police station) - The road is closed in both directions due to an incident. Use other routes."

