Police have closed Harrow Road in both directions after a police cordon was set up when a man climbed onto the roof of Wembley Police Station.
Officers were called to their own station following reports of a man on top of the police station Harrow Road at 1.53pm. The man is reportedly still on the roof.
A Met spokesman said: "A police cordon has been erected and the road will remain closed until the situation has been dealt with.
TfL's traffic Twitter account tweeted about the road closure, telling people to use other routes if possible.
The tweet reads: "A404 Harrow Road (HA0) at the junction of Turner Close (near the police station) - The road is closed in both directions due to an incident. Use other routes."
Situation has been resolved
A met police spokeswoman has said the man has now been taken down from the roof, and has suffered no lasting injuries.
- Police were called to a man on the roof of Wembley Police Station at 1.53pm
- A cordon was set up around the area and Harrow Road has been closed in both directions
- London Fire and London Ambulance Service are assisting police teams
- Buses have been diverted as a result of the road closure
Heavy traffic on Harrow Road
Google Traffic is showing that there is heavy traffic on Harrow Road as a result of the police inicident.
A spokeswoman for London Fire Brigade has confirmed that a fire crew is assisting police in their operation.
A spokeswoman said: “We were called at 1.56pm to reports of police being concerned for a man on top of Wembley Police Station. A fire crew is assisting police and is on standby.”
Emergency teams on the scene
Teams from the Met, London Fire and London Ambulance Service are on the scene, Wembley Fire has confirmed.
Police in Brent are concerned for the safety of a man on the roof of Wembley Police Station in Harrow Road.
Officers were made aware of the male at 1353hrs on Monday, 3 September.
Cordons and road closures are in place.
Buses are being diverted
Buses are being diverted as a result of the road closure.
Road is closed
TFL have confirmed that Harrow Road is closed in both directions.
We will be bringing you live updates as they come through.