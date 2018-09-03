Video Loading

Police have closed Harrow Road in both directions after a police cordon was set up when a man climbed onto the roof of Wembley Police Station.

Officers were called to their own station following reports of a man on top of the police station Harrow Road at 1.53pm. The man is reportedly still on the roof.

A Met spokesman said: "A police cordon has been erected and the road will remain closed until the situation has been dealt with.

TfL's traffic Twitter account tweeted about the road closure, telling people to use other routes if possible.

The tweet reads: "A404 Harrow Road (HA0) at the junction of Turner Close (near the police station) - The road is closed in both directions due to an incident. Use other routes."

You can follow all the latest updates on this developing story on our live blog below:

Situation has been resolved

A met police spokeswoman has said the man has now been taken down from the roof, and has suffered no lasting injuries.

Recap of what's happened so far

  • Police were called to a man on the roof of Wembley Police Station at 1.53pm
  • A cordon was set up around the area and Harrow Road has been closed in both directions
  • London Fire and London Ambulance Service are assisting police teams
  • Buses have been diverted as a result of the road closure

Heavy traffic on Harrow Road

Google Traffic is showing that there is heavy traffic on Harrow Road as a result of the police inicident.

Google traffic is showing heavy traffic along Harrow Road as a result of the police cordon
Google traffic is showing heavy traffic along Harrow Road as a result of the police cordon (Image: Google)
Fire crews assisting police

A spokeswoman for London Fire Brigade has confirmed that a fire crew is assisting police in their operation.

A spokeswoman said: “We were called at 1.56pm to reports of police being concerned for a man on top of Wembley Police Station. A fire crew is assisting police and is on standby.”

Emergency teams on the scene

Teams from the Met, London Fire and London Ambulance Service are on the scene, Wembley Fire has confirmed.

Buses are being diverted

Buses are being diverted as a result of the road closure.

Road is closed

TFL have confirmed that Harrow Road is closed in both directions.

What has happened?

Police have set up a cordon and have closed Harrow Road in both directions due to a man being on top of Wembley police station.

We will be bringing you live updates as they come through.