There is mounting traffic around the Hanger Lane gyratory in Ealing due to an ongoing incident.
According to the borough's police officers, a crash has happened on the A40 westbound, close to the exit slip road.
Met Police officers have warned drivers to take care due to scattered debris on the busy road at around 3pm on Thursday (September 13).
Traffic is currently building between Hanger Lane gyratory, southbound on North Circular Road and Western Avenue following the incident.
"There is debris on the road," the force Tweeted.
"Please slow down, be patient and allow emergency services to manage this incident.
"Please avoid area where possible."
The notorious gyratory system made it onto a list of the 10 "worst" roundabouts in the UK earlier this year.
Metropolitan Police and London Fire Brigade have been contacted for more information.
Two vehicle collision, confirms police
“The incident on the A40 is a damage only collision,” said a Metropolitan Police spokesman.
“We were called at 2.51pm to reports of a two vehicle collision on the A40, Connell Crescent.
“There were no injuries.”
Vehicles 'involved' removed
The vehicles involved in the incident have now been removed, Ealing officers have confirmed.
Where is the incident?
Traffic mounting in area
There is slow traffic on A406 North Circular Road Southbound at A40 Western Avenue by the Hanger Lane gyratory following the incident.
Drivers warned to slow down
The first reports of the incident emerged at around 3pm today.
Police officers in Ealing are warning drivers to slow down while emergency services deal with the situation and clear the scattered debris.
What we know so far
There have been reports of an incident close to the Hanger Lane gyratory in Ealing.
According to police, emergency services are at the scene clearing away debris and drivers are warned to take care on approach.