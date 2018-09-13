There is mounting traffic around the Hanger Lane gyratory in Ealing due to an ongoing incident.

According to the borough's police officers, a crash has happened on the A40 westbound, close to the exit slip road.

Met Police officers have warned drivers to take care due to scattered debris on the busy road at around 3pm on Thursday (September 13).

Traffic is currently building between Hanger Lane gyratory, southbound on North Circular Road and Western Avenue following the incident.

"There is debris on the road," the force Tweeted.

"Please slow down, be patient and allow emergency services to manage this incident.

"Please avoid area where possible."

The notorious gyratory system made it onto a list of the 10 "worst" roundabouts in the UK earlier this year.

Metropolitan Police and London Fire Brigade have been contacted for more information.

To keep up to date as the situation unfolds, follow our live blog below.