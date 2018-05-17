Goldhawk Road in Shepherd's Bush has been closed to traffic due to flooding caused by a burst water main.

The stretch of road submerged by water is understood to be the same area that was closed for several weeks due to flooding earlier this year.

Flooding returned to the street on Thursday morning (May 17), and Thames Water confirmed they are aware of the burst main and are working to fix the situation.

The road is closed westbound from the junction with Shepherd's Bush Road, the Shepherd's Bush Gyratory, and Pennard Road.

(Image: @cktravels_)

Goldhawk Road last flooded on January 31 when a three-foot wide water man burst in the road. The street was closed to traffic and remained closed until March 7.

Hammersmith and Fulham Council tweeted: "We are aware of a burst water main and localised flooding at Goldhawk Road/Shepherds Bush Green. Westbound roads are closed. We advise taking an alternative route."