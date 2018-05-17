Goldhawk Road in Shepherd's Bush has been closed to traffic due to flooding caused by a burst water main.
The stretch of road submerged by water is understood to be the same area that was closed for several weeks due to flooding earlier this year.
Flooding returned to the street on Thursday morning (May 17), and Thames Water confirmed they are aware of the burst main and are working to fix the situation.
The road is closed westbound from the junction with Shepherd's Bush Road, the Shepherd's Bush Gyratory, and Pennard Road.
Goldhawk Road last flooded on January 31 when a three-foot wide water man burst in the road. The street was closed to traffic and remained closed until March 7.
Hammersmith and Fulham Council tweeted: "We are aware of a burst water main and localised flooding at Goldhawk Road/Shepherds Bush Green. Westbound roads are closed. We advise taking an alternative route."
Goldhawk road reopens
Goldhawk Road has reopened westbound but northbound lane closures remain in place.
Video shows cars struggling down the road
A video posted by Twitter used @Gosia0801 before the road was closed this morning shows cars struggling through the deep standing water in Goldhawk Road.
Goldhawk Road in Shepherd’s Bush continues to be closed after a burst water pipe caused flooding in the road.
Buses on diversion
Bus routes 94 and 237 are both still on diversion as the road is still flooded.
How bad is the flooding?
Hammersmith and Fulham council has shared another image of the flooding in Goldhawk Road.
Repairs to take four hours
Thames Water’s website states it has engineers on the way to the burst pipe in Goldhawk Road.
The water firm states that this type of repair normally takes four hours, and an update is expected by 2pm.
Hammersmith and Fulham Council are aware of the localised flooding in Shepherd’s Bush.
Thames Water investigating
A statement on Thames Water’s website has said it is aware of the flooding and subsequent low pressure to homes in the Shepherd’s Bush Area.
The flooding has been caused by a burst pipe according to Thames Water’s Twitter feed.
Goldhawk Road has been closed due to flooding.
The road is closed westbound between Shepherd’s Bush Gyratory and Pennard Road.