Video Loading

Fulham Palace Road has been closed in both directions between Hammersmith Broadway and Lillie Road after a motorcycle was involved in a collision with an elderly man.

The man has been taken to hospital but his condition is as yet unknown.

A Met Police spokesman said: "We were called at 4.45pm to a collision between a man and a motorcycle on Fulham Palace Road.

"The elderly male hit by the motorcycle was taken to a London hospital and we await updates on his condition."

A tweet sent out by the Transport for London traffic profile confirmed that the road is still closed in both directions, and that delays were being caused as a result.

Fulham Palace Road is closed both ways between Lillie Road and Hammersmith Broadway

The tweet said: "A219 Fulham Palace Road is now closed both ways btwn Hammersmith Broadway/Hammersmith Gyratory and Lillie Road (earlier collision).

"Southbound queues currently past j/w Westwick Gardens (on Shepherd's Bush Road). Minor delays northbound & on local diversion."

The London Ambulance Service have been contacted for further information.

Follow all the latest on this incident as it develops on our live blog below:

Road reopened

Fulham Palace Road has now been reopened and traffic is returning to normal.

"Not life-threatening"

A Met Police spokesman has updated the situation to say the man hit by the motorbike did not receive any life-threatening injuries.

He said: “None of the injuries are life-threatening but due to the age of the gentleman we will be keeping a close eye on his condition.”

Bus routes are being diverted

Hammersmith Today has tweeted to say a number of bus routes are being diverted.

Road is still closed

TfL have just tweeted to say the road remains closed and that traffic is getting worse by the minute.

Google showing closure

Google Maps’ traffic feature is showing the stretch of road closed after the collision.

Google Maps' traffic feature is showing the closure
Google Maps' traffic feature is showing the closure (Image: Google Maps)

Tfl Update

TfL have tweeted with an update on the latest situation on Fulham Palace Road

What has happened?

At 4.45pm, a man was hit by a motorcycle and has been taken to hospital in an unknown condition.
Fulham Palace Road has been closed between Lillie Road and Hammersmith Broadway since the incident took place.