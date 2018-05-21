Fulham Palace Road has been closed in both directions between Hammersmith Broadway and Lillie Road after a motorcycle was involved in a collision with an elderly man.

The man has been taken to hospital but his condition is as yet unknown.

A Met Police spokesman said: "We were called at 4.45pm to a collision between a man and a motorcycle on Fulham Palace Road.

"The elderly male hit by the motorcycle was taken to a London hospital and we await updates on his condition."

A tweet sent out by the Transport for London traffic profile confirmed that the road is still closed in both directions, and that delays were being caused as a result.

(Image: Google Maps)

The tweet said: "A219 Fulham Palace Road is now closed both ways btwn Hammersmith Broadway/Hammersmith Gyratory and Lillie Road (earlier collision).

"Southbound queues currently past j/w Westwick Gardens (on Shepherd's Bush Road). Minor delays northbound & on local diversion."

The London Ambulance Service have been contacted for further information.

Follow all the latest on this incident as it develops on our live blog below: