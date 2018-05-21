Fulham Palace Road has been closed in both directions between Hammersmith Broadway and Lillie Road after a motorcycle was involved in a collision with an elderly man.
The man has been taken to hospital but his condition is as yet unknown.
A Met Police spokesman said: "We were called at 4.45pm to a collision between a man and a motorcycle on Fulham Palace Road.
"The elderly male hit by the motorcycle was taken to a London hospital and we await updates on his condition."
A tweet sent out by the Transport for London traffic profile confirmed that the road is still closed in both directions, and that delays were being caused as a result.
The tweet said: "A219 Fulham Palace Road is now closed both ways btwn Hammersmith Broadway/Hammersmith Gyratory and Lillie Road (earlier collision).
"Southbound queues currently past j/w Westwick Gardens (on Shepherd's Bush Road). Minor delays northbound & on local diversion."
The London Ambulance Service have been contacted for further information.
Road reopened
Fulham Palace Road has now been reopened and traffic is returning to normal.
A219 Fulham Palace Road has now fully reopened both ways between Lillie Road and Harrmermsith Broadway/Hammersmith Gyratory (earlier collision). Traffic flows are now returning to normal in the area for the time of day inc. Hammersmith Gyratory and Shepherd's Bush Road.— TfL Traffic News (@TfLTrafficNews) May 21, 2018
"Not life-threatening"
A Met Police spokesman has updated the situation to say the man hit by the motorbike did not receive any life-threatening injuries.
He said: “None of the injuries are life-threatening but due to the age of the gentleman we will be keeping a close eye on his condition.”
Bus routes are being diverted
Hammersmith Today has tweeted to say a number of bus routes are being diverted.
Update: Routes 211 220 295 are diverted in both directions following Fulham Palace Road closure due to a road traffic collision and route 190 now terminates early at Hammersmith. https://t.co/bGiirfnCKf https://t.co/awjFLBAwzQ— HammersmithToday (@nnhammersmith) May 21, 2018
Road is still closed
TfL have just tweeted to say the road remains closed and that traffic is getting worse by the minute.
A219 Fulham Palace Road remains closed both ways btwn Hammersmith Broadway/Hammersmith Gyratory and Lillie Road (earlier collision). Southbound queues extend beyond the j/w Brook Green. Traffic is also v.slow moving around the Hammersmith Gyratory at present.— TfL Traffic News (@TfLTrafficNews) May 21, 2018
Google showing closure
Google Maps’ traffic feature is showing the stretch of road closed after the collision.
Tfl Update
TfL have tweeted with an update on the latest situation on Fulham Palace Road
A219 Fulham Palace Road is now closed both ways btwn Hammersmith Broadway/Hammersmith Gyratory and Lillie Road (earlier collision). Southbound queues currently past j/w Westwick Gardens (on Shepherd's Bush Road). Minor delays northbound & on local diversion.— TfL Traffic News (@TfLTrafficNews) May 21, 2018
