An air ambulance has landed in Chiswick and police are also on the scene following reports of an emergency incident.
The helicopter is reported to have landed on Acton Green Common shortly after 2pm on Wednesday (July 4).
Police officers and a police van were also seen in the area following reports of an incident in Esmond Road, Chiswick.
Esmond Road is a small residential street which goes from Acton Green Common to Bedfont Road.
The incident was initially reported as taking place in Acton, but it has since been confirmed by both the Met Police and London Ambulance Service as actually taking place in Chiswick.
Met Police and London Ambulance Service have both been contacted for comment.
Pictures show emergency services at the scene
A police van was parked in Esmond Road and a London’s Air Ambulance helicopter landed on Acton Green Common after a man was “taken ill” in Chiswick this afternoon. He was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. Efforts are being made to trace his next of kin.
A man has sadly died in Chiswick
Metropolitan Police has confirmed a man was pronounced dead at the scene after being “taken unwell” in Chiswick this afternoon.
A Met spokesman said:
“Police were called by the London Ambulance Service at approximately 1.15pm on Wednesday, July 4, to reports of a man taken unwell on Esmond Road. Officers, LAS and London’s Air Ambulance attended. The man [no further details] was pronounced dead at the scene. Next of kin are in the process of being informed. Formal identification is yet to take place. At this early stage, the death is being treated as non-suspicious but unexplained. A post-mortem examination will be scheduled in due course. Enquiries continue. There have been no arrests.”
London's Air Ambulance attended person who "fell from a height"
A London’s Air Ambulance helicopter was dispatched following reports someone had “fallen from a height” in Chiswick this afternoon.
An air ambulance spokeswoman said:
“Our advanced trauma team was dispatched via aircraft by London Ambulance Service at 1.18pm today to reports of a fall from height in the Chiswick area. We do not have further information about the incident at this time.”
"We all heard the air ambulance circling overhead and wondered what it was"
A woman who works near Esmond Road but who doesn’t wish to be named say she and her colleagues all heard a helicopter in the area this afternoon.
Speaking to getwestlondon she said:
“We all heard the air ambulance circling overhead and wondered what it was. But I have no idea what happened. It landed on the common near the church.”
Reports of man hurt in Esmond Street
Emergency services attended a man hurt in Esmond Road near Acton Green Common this afternoon.
Air ambulance and police in Acton following incident
