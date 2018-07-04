An air ambulance has landed in Chiswick and police are also on the scene following reports of an emergency incident.

The helicopter is reported to have landed on Acton Green Common shortly after 2pm on Wednesday (July 4).

Police officers and a police van were also seen in the area following reports of an incident in Esmond Road, Chiswick.

Esmond Road is a small residential street which goes from Acton Green Common to Bedfont Road.

The incident was initially reported as taking place in Acton, but it has since been confirmed by both the Met Police and London Ambulance Service as actually taking place in Chiswick.

Met Police and London Ambulance Service have both been contacted for comment.

We will be bringing you all the latest updates and information from this incident below: