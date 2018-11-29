A train has "hit a tree" on the tracks in south-west London.
South Western Railway (SWR) is telling customers on Twitter that services in the London Waterloo area are facing delays on Thursday (November 29).
A train has hit a tree at Raynes Park, it added.
The operators official account said just after 8.15am: "Due to bad weather, a points failure and after a train hitting a tree at Raynes Park, services are delayed near Waterloo. We had to alter some services to minimise knock on disruption on the network."
Services are said to be at a stand on South Western Railway London bound between Motspur Park and Raynes Park due to obstruction on the line.
But it seems passengers looking to get into the capital are facing disruption.
Network Rail confirm fallen tree incident
A spokesman has just told us:
A train struck a fallen tree earlier at around 7.20 this morning in the Raynes Park area. Our staff were able to remove the tree and reopen the line at 7.50am but there may still be some residual delays, so passengers are advised to check before travelling. We are working closely with South Western Railway to recover normal service as soon as possible.
Confirmation the tree has been cleared from the tracks at Raynes Park
SWR says 'numerous' delays down to the weather
Other delays on South Western Railway today
1: SOUTH WESTERN RAILWAY - SURREY
Delays of up to ten minutes on South Western Railway between Woking and Surbiton due to points failure.
2: SOUTH WESTERN RAILWAY - HAMPSHIRE
Delays and some cancellations expected on South Western Railway between Eastleigh and Weymouth, and between Salisbury and Pinhoe due to adverse weather conditions. A 50 mph emergency speed restriction has been applied by Network Rail for this morning. Strong winds are expected which may blow debris onto the tracks. Passengers are advised to check their journey before travelling.
Lines have now reopened
But delays could continue until 10am: