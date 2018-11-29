A train has "hit a tree" on the tracks in south-west London.

South Western Railway (SWR) is telling customers on Twitter that services in the London Waterloo area are facing delays on Thursday (November 29).

A train has hit a tree at Raynes Park, it added.

The operators official account said just after 8.15am: "Due to bad weather, a points failure and after a train hitting a tree at Raynes Park, services are delayed near Waterloo. We had to alter some services to minimise knock on disruption on the network."

Services are said to be at a stand on South Western Railway London bound between Motspur Park and Raynes Park due to obstruction on the line.

But it seems passengers looking to get into the capital are facing disruption.

Scroll down for the latest updates on the story in our live blog.

Are you affected by the incident or do you have another story to share? If so, email liam.trim@reachplc with your photos and information.