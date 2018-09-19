Colliers Wood tube station in south west London has been closed since about 6am following a fire alert.

It's not yet known how long the Northern Line station will be shut for but it is likely to hit Wednesday morning (September 19) rush-hour commuters.

Tickets are being accepted on TfL buses and passengers are being advised to make their way to nearby bus stops.

The closest alternative tube stations are Tooting Broadway and south Wimbledon.

TfL took to social media to warn locals, stating "London Buses are accepting London Underground ticket holders on the Northern line, either side of Collliers Wood Station, due to a fire alert at the station."

