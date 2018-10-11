A person has been confirmed dead after being hit by a train at Chiswick Park London Underground station.
A spokeswoman for British Transport Police confirmed that a person was struck by a train at Chiswick this morning, although further details are yet to be released.
An Air Ambulance was seen arriving at the station after it was cleared of all passengers. London Ambulance Service has since confirmed that the person hit by the train has passed away, though there are not yet any further details on the person.
As well as the Air Ambulance, there are several police cars and ambulances at the scene of the station, which remains closed.
Reports emerged of the incident at the District line station at around 9am.
Earl's Court station has also been evacuated following an incident this morning, over "concerns over a person's welfare".
TfL statement
As well as the disruptions to the District and Piccadilly lines caused by incidents at Earl’s Court and Chiswick Park, the Jubilee and Central lines also suffered from poor service this morning
A Transport for London spokesman has apologised for the chaotic service this morning. He said:
We apologise for the disruption to our customers’ journeys on the Tube network this morning.
This is due to technical faults on the Jubilee and Central lines, and a customer incident on the District line also affecting the Circle and Piccadilly lines.
Our engineers and staff are working hard to resolve these problems as quickly as possible.”
'Not suspicious'
British Transport Police has said that it is not treating the incident in which a person died at Chiswick Park as suspicious.
Deceased not yet identified
British Transport Police has said it is working to establish the identity of the person who died at Chiswick Park this morning.
The person was struck by a train shortly before 9am and was later pronounced dead at the scene.
Once the person is identified, their family or next of kin will be notified, police said.
Piccadilly line also affected
The incident this morning at Chiswick Park has also affected the Piccadilly line.
The route is operating with severe delays across the line, following the tragic incident.
Although the Piccadilly line does not stop at Chiswick Park, it does run through the area.
Severe delays persist
Severe delays continue to affect the District line between Turnham Green and Ealing Broadway following the incident this morning.
Services have resumed but are heavily delayed on the Ealing Broadway branch of the line.
Man 'dealt with' under Mental Heath Act
Juct minutes before the incident at Chiswick, a man appears to have been on the tracks at Earl’s Court station, just a few miles away.
The man was “dealt with under the Mental Health Act”, Metropolitan Police has said.
Footage shows air ambulance landing at tracks
Footage shared with getwestlondon by Twitter user @jrearlKH shows an air ambulance landing at the tracks at Chiswick Park.
Sadly, paramedics were unable to save the life of a person who had been struck by a train.
Full statement
Here is London Ambulance Service’s full statement following the tragic death of a person at Chswick Park station this morning.
We were called at 8:54am today to Chiswick Park Station, Chiswick to reports of an incident.
We sent an incident response officer, an advanced paramedic, a single responder in a car and an ambulance crew to the scene.
We also dispatched our hazardous area response team (HART) and London’s Air Ambulance.
Sadly, a person died at the scene.”
A person has died
A London Ambulance Spokeswoman has just confirmed that a person has died at the scene after being struck by a train.
District line
Another incident occurred this morning at Earl’s Court station, which led to it being evacuated.
A man was taken to hospital and may also have been struck by a train.
"Customer incident"
The District line twitter account tweeted that there had been a “customer incident” at Chiswick Park.
The tweet was sent at 8.58am.
What we know
A person has been struck by a train at Chiswick Park Underground station this morning.
The station was evacuated and an Air Ambulance arrived at the scene.
The evacuation occurred at around 9am this morning, at the peak of rush hour.