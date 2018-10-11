A person has been confirmed dead after being hit by a train at Chiswick Park London Underground station.

A spokeswoman for British Transport Police confirmed that a person was struck by a train at Chiswick this morning, although further details are yet to be released.

An Air Ambulance was seen arriving at the station after it was cleared of all passengers. London Ambulance Service has since confirmed that the person hit by the train has passed away, though there are not yet any further details on the person.

As well as the Air Ambulance, there are several police cars and ambulances at the scene of the station, which remains closed.

Reports emerged of the incident at the District line station at around 9am.

Earl's Court station has also been evacuated following an incident this morning, over "concerns over a person's welfare".

Follow the latest updates on this breaking news story in our live blog below.