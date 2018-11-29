A British Airways flight from Heathrow Airport to Nairobi in Kenya has had to turn back after circling Sussex.
The plane reportedly had to dump fuel while flying in a stack over the Hastings area before it travelled back to Heathrow, where it is currently headed.
The Boeing 747-436 plane is reported to have suffered from a failure of its landing gear, which has jammed.
The plane departed the airport an hour after its scheduled departure time of 10.20am this morning, but first flew around Kent before turning back for Heathrow Airport.
It is not yet known how many people are on board the daily British Airways flight to the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Nairobi.
What about Storm Diana?
Chilly winds of up to 70mph could batter the country today as Storm Diana continues eastwards.
The heavy winds and poor weather could go on to impact other flights from Heathrow Airport.
British Airways have already cancelled 28 flights, on routes to Barcelona, Belfast, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Manchester and Nice, from Heathrow.
Make sure to check before you travel if you’re flying out today.
The bizarre flight path taken by the plane
This flight map from Flight Aware shows the bizarre route taken by the jet before it could return to Heathrow Airport.
Updated time shown for travellers
The British Airways website shows a new departure time for the BA65 flight to Nairobi.
There is now a 4pm scheduled departure time, due to land in Kenya at 3.30am on Friday.
Why would a plane dump fuel?
It has not yet been confirmed that the BA jet did dump fuel over the English Channel, however it is not unheard of.
Planes have a maximum weight thet can be at landing, to prevent structural damage, but BA 65 would have had a heavyfuel tank, which would be used up on the way to Nairobi.
However, as the plane had to return to Heathrow, it may have had to “dump” the fuel in mid-air to lighten the load on the aircraft when landing.
Where is the plane now?
According to flight tracking websites, the plane is currently taxiing to the terminal at Heathrow.
Plane 'with faulty landing gear' touches down
The British Airways Boeing jet allegedly had its landing gear stuck down.
Aviation enthusiasts Big Jet TV recorded the landing of the plane, which spent two hours in the air without even leaving the country.
Plane has landed back
Nearly two hours after it took off, BA flight 65 has returned to the airport it took off from.
Since leaving Heathrow, the plane flew over Canterbury, then around Hastings, before allegedly dumping its fuel in the English Channel before it was able to land at Heathrow a few minutes ago.
Strange flight pattern
An earlier tweet from aviation analyst Alex Macheras shows that the odd flightpath taken by the Boeing jet on its way to Nairobi.
What we know
British Airways flight BA65 from London Heathrow to Nairobi has had to turn back without even flying out of the country.
The plane has circled over the Canterbury and Hastings area since departing Heathrow an hour late, before returning.
There are also reports the plane was made to dump some of its fuel before it could return to Heathrow.
The landing gear of the Boeing plane was allegedly jammed down.