A British Airways flight from Heathrow Airport to Nairobi in Kenya has had to turn back after circling Sussex.

The plane reportedly had to dump fuel while flying in a stack over the Hastings area before it travelled back to Heathrow, where it is currently headed.

The Boeing 747-436 plane is reported to have suffered from a failure of its landing gear, which has jammed.

The plane departed the airport an hour after its scheduled departure time of 10.20am this morning, but first flew around Kent before turning back for Heathrow Airport.

It is not yet known how many people are on board the daily British Airways flight to the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Nairobi.

This is a breaking news story. Stay tuned to our live blog below for the latest information.