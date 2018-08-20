Police have cordoned off a west London street as they search for a gunman after shots were fired.
The Metropolitan Police Service said officers were called at about 4.10pm to reports that shots had been fired in Kennet Road, Maida Hill.
Armed police and regular officers were sent to the scene and have reportedly set up a cordon in Kennet Road, near Kennet West Skills Centre.
Pictures shared on social media showed police cordons in the area.
The Met said evidence a gun had been fired was found at the scene and that police are searching the area with the help of a police helicopter.
Police are yet to make any arrests and are investigating.
We’ll bring you the latest on this developing incident as we get it on our live blog below:
Incident 'stood down'
Police have now confirmed the incident has been stood down. Check back with getwestlondon.co.uk and we’ll bring you any further updates we get on this incident.
'Three shots heard'
Witnesses reported hearing three shots. A car is said to have crashed into a tree near the scene, in addition to the upturned motorbike.
Upturned motorbike
Pictures posted online showed a motorbike left on its side near the scene of the incident, while there are unconfirmed reports that a gunman was hiding in a building in the area. We are working to verify those reports and will let you know as soon as we are able to.
'Heart-pumping moment'
According to reports, workmen at the nearby Kennet West Skills Centre phoned police after hearing shots.
Nick Purnell, 42, told MailOnline: “It was a heart-pumping moment. There were three of us working in one of the classrooms at the time and we all just ran out. My mate hid in a disabled toilet while me and the caretaker hid in the cupboard, and that’s where I called the police.”
Police statement
Here’s the statement the Met has released on the incident: “Police were called on Monday, August 20, at around 4.10pm to reports of shots fired in Kennt Road, Westminster, W9.
“Officers and armed officers attended. No reported injuries. Evidence of a firearm discharge was found. officers with the support of the National Police Air Service are searching the area.”
Welcome
Welcome to our live coverage. We’ll bring you the latest on this incident as we get it.