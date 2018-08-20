Police have cordoned off a west London street as they search for a gunman after shots were fired.

The Metropolitan Police Service said officers were called at about 4.10pm to reports that shots had been fired in Kennet Road, Maida Hill.

Armed police and regular officers were sent to the scene and have reportedly set up a cordon in Kennet Road, near Kennet West Skills Centre.

Pictures shared on social media showed police cordons in the area.

The Met said evidence a gun had been fired was found at the scene and that police are searching the area with the help of a police helicopter.

Police are yet to make any arrests and are investigating.

