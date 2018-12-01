Two men were stabbed during a fight at a restaurant in Ealing High Street, that a witness says was Turtle Bay.

The 23-year-old and a 19-year-old victims suffered multiple stab wounds and were rushed to hospital by London Ambulance Service paramedics. Their injuries have been described by a Metropolitan Police spokesman as "not life-threatening".

They were called at 12.10am on Saturday (December 1) to a restaurant in Ealing High Street and arrested a 29-year-old man at the scene on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.

A 19-year-old woman was also arrested at the scene on suspicion of public order offences.

Both were taken to a west London police station, where they are currently being held in custody.

Ealing officers from the West Area Crime Command are investigating the attack and are continuing with their enquiries. Police have not yet made any charges in the case.

Anyone who witnessed this incident or has information is asked to call police on 101 quoting CAD66/1DEC, Tweet @MetCC or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

