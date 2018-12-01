Two men were stabbed during a fight at a restaurant in Ealing High Street, that a witness says was Turtle Bay.
The 23-year-old and a 19-year-old victims suffered multiple stab wounds and were rushed to hospital by London Ambulance Service paramedics. Their injuries have been described by a Metropolitan Police spokesman as "not life-threatening".
They were called at 12.10am on Saturday (December 1) to a restaurant in Ealing High Street and arrested a 29-year-old man at the scene on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.
A 19-year-old woman was also arrested at the scene on suspicion of public order offences.
Both were taken to a west London police station, where they are currently being held in custody.
Ealing officers from the West Area Crime Command are investigating the attack and are continuing with their enquiries. Police have not yet made any charges in the case.
Anyone who witnessed this incident or has information is asked to call police on 101 quoting CAD66/1DEC, Tweet @MetCC or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
The arrest
The eyewitness also describes seeing a man being arrested in the High Street.
I saw a load of police officers on top of a guy outside the O’Neill’s in the High Street.
They were having a struggle it seemed.
Eyewitness account
The eyewitness, who wishes to remain anonymous, was at dinner with her cousins when they noticed a “commotion”. She said:
Security and lots of other people were rushing out of the door. I saw a young man who had his trousers down and I could see he had been stabbed in the right leg.
I looked down and another man was slumped on the floor. I couldn’t see what happened but he was clutching his chest. I think he had been stabbed in the upper body somewhere.
Police didn’t arrive at the scene for around 10 minutes.
Security were not letting anyone in or out of the restaurant until police arrived. We didn’t leave until 12.30am.
Where was the incident?
A getwestlondon reader who was an eyewitness to the stabbing told us the incident happened in Turtle Bay while she was dining there last night.
We have made efforts to contact Turtle Bay for comment, but are yet to receive a response.
The restaurant is open today as normal.
