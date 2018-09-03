A fire has broken out at a block of flats in Hounslow.
Around 35 firefighters from London Fire Brigade are attending the fire at the block of flats in Wheatlands, Heston in Hounslow.
A spoksewoman for London Fire Brigade confirmed that a small area of the first floor of the block of flats is currently alight.
The Brigade first received reports of the fire at 4.23pm, and dispatched five fire engines, from stations including Heston, Southall and Feltham.
The cause of the fire is not yet known at this stage, while firefighters are still at the scene.
Cause still not known
The cause of the fire is still not known to firefighter as they continue to remain on the scene to damp down the fire and investigate the cause.
What was on fire?
A statement from the London Fire Brigade confirms that the fire was in a quarter of a flat on the first floor of the block of flats in Wheatlands, Heston.
Fire under control
The fire has been declared under control by the London Fire Brigade.
An official statement confirms that the fire was brought under control at 5.49pm.
Full London Fire Brigade statement
Here is the full statement on the fire in Heston, from the London Fire Brigade:
How did the fire start?
What is happening now?
Where is the fire?
