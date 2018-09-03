A fire has broken out at a block of flats in Hounslow.

Around 35 firefighters from London Fire Brigade are attending the fire at the block of flats in Wheatlands, Heston in Hounslow.

A spoksewoman for London Fire Brigade confirmed that a small area of the first floor of the block of flats is currently alight.

The Brigade first received reports of the fire at 4.23pm, and dispatched five fire engines, from stations including Heston, Southall and Feltham.

The cause of the fire is not yet known at this stage, while firefighters are still at the scene.

The London Fire Brigade spokeswoman said: "Five fire engines and around 35 firefighters have been called to a fire at a block of flats in Wheatlands, Hounslow.

"A small part of a first floor flat is currently alight.

"The Brigade was called at 1623 and fire crews from Heston, Southall, Feltham and surrounding fire stations are attending the incident."

