A crash between a lorry and a car on the A40 near Greenford Roundabout has led to severe delays and miles of traffic.

At around 2.15pm on Wednesday (August 9), a lorry collided with a car, with police called to the scene.

It is not yet known if anybody has been injured in the crash but two of the lanes have been closed on the eastbound carriageway and traffic is extremely slow heading in towards London.

Traffic has been at a standstill near the Greenford Roundabout, but queues are stretching as far back as the Polish War Memorial in Ruislip .

The traffic has had a knock-on effect on several other roads in the area.

Soon after the collision, TFL Traffic account tweeted: "A40 Western Avenue is reduced to one lane between Target and Greenford Roundabout due to a collision.

"Eastbound traffic on the A40 is slow on approach with tailbacks to the junction with West End Lane. Expect delays."

