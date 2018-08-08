A crash between a lorry and a car on the A40 near Greenford Roundabout has led to severe delays and miles of traffic.
At around 2.15pm on Wednesday (August 9), a lorry collided with a car, with police called to the scene.
It is not yet known if anybody has been injured in the crash but two of the lanes have been closed on the eastbound carriageway and traffic is extremely slow heading in towards London.
Traffic has been at a standstill near the Greenford Roundabout, but queues are stretching as far back as the Polish War Memorial in Ruislip .
The traffic has had a knock-on effect on several other roads in the area.
Soon after the collision, TFL Traffic account tweeted: "A40 Western Avenue is reduced to one lane between Target and Greenford Roundabout due to a collision.
"Eastbound traffic on the A40 is slow on approach with tailbacks to the junction with West End Lane. Expect delays."
Person rushed to hospital
A spokeswoman for the London Ambulance Service has confirmed that a person has been taken to hospital following the crash.
We were called at 2:23pm today to Western Avenue to reports of a road traffic collision.
We sent an ambulance crew to the scene. We treated a person and took them to hospital.”
One lane reopened
One lane has reopened on the A40 eastbound, however another lane remains closed to traffic.
There is still congestion leading back to the Polish War Memorial.
Rush hour
London’s rush hour starts shortly after 4pm and continues through to around 7pm.
It is not clear how much longer the roads are expected to stay this congested, but we will keep you updated on the traffic for your commute home.
Lane closures
Two lanes are closed between the Target roundabout in Northolt and the Greenford Roundabout on the eastbound carriageway.
However traffic is heavy between the Polish War Memorial and Hanger Lane, as a result of the crash.
What other roads are affected?
Transport for London has released a full list of 15 other local roads which have been affected by the heavy traffic on the A40.
The roads are:
- A312 (UB5) (All Directions)
- A4127 (UB6) (All Directions)
- Blenheim Close (UB6) (All Directions)
- Ealing Road (UB5) (All Directions)
- [A40] Greenford Flyover (A40) (UB5,UB6) (All Directions)
- Hicks Avenue (UB6) (All Directions)
- [A40] Karoline Gardens (UB5,UB6) (All Directions)
- Leaver Gardens (UB6) (All Directions)
- Long Drive (UB6) (All Directions)
- Middleton Avenue (UB6) (All Directions)
- Oldfield Lane North (UB6) (All Directions)
- Oldfield Lane South (UB6) (All Directions)
- Runnymede Gardens (UB6) (All Directions)
- [A40] Target Underpass (A40) (UB5,UB6) (All Directions)
- [A40] Western Avenue (UB5,UB6) (Eastbound)
Has anyone been injured?
Metropolitan Police are on the scene dealing with the crash and are not yet able to confirm if anyone has been injured.
As soon as we have confirmation, we will let you know.
How has this impacted traffic?
The crash occurred on the eastbound carriageway and traffic is heavy all the way back to the Polish War Memorial.
However the westbound carriageway is slowing down to look at the accident, which has led to delays backing up to Perivale.
What has happened?
A Metropolitan Police spokeswoman has confirmed that a lorry and a car crashed on the A40 near Greenford Roundabout today at around 2.15pm.
Police have been called and two lanes have been closed while they deal with the emergency.