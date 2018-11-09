Police closed part of the A40 by Target Roundabout in Northolt after reports of a distressed man on the edge of a bridge.
The Western Avenue heading west is closed at the junction with Church Road and traffic is building in the area.
Road users are advised to avoid the area until police can lift the road blocks.
Officers say the man has been brought down safely since they arrived on the scene just before 11am on Friday (November 9).
The man was brought down at around 11.30am.
There is congestion northbound from White Hart roundabout and southbound from Northolt Underground station.
One lane is blocked on the eastern side of the roundabout.
Man taken to hospital
We have word from the ambulance service.
A spokesperson for LAS said: “We were called at 11:12am today (November 9) to Target Roundabout, Northolt to reports of an incident.
“We sent an ambulance crew and single responder in a car to the scene.
“We treated a man at the scene and took him to hospital.”
All lanes open
The closures and lane restrictions have all been lifted but congestion remains on Church Road. It should start to clear up now.
Paramedics still on the scene
The ambulance service is still there at Target Roundabout, a spokesperson has told us. We’re now waiting for more details.
We have approached the ambulance service
We should be getting an update from the London Ambulance Service soon on the man’s condition. We will update you as soon as we hear from them.
What we know so far from police is that he was brought down to safety at around 11.30am.
Traffic affecting roundabout
The A40, which runs underneath the roundabout, is unaffected but there is a fair amount of congestion on Church Road and it’s a bit of a wait to get onto Target Roundabout.
Where is Target Roundabout?
It’s a busy roundabout connecting to the A40 and near Northolt station.