Police closed part of the A40 by Target Roundabout in Northolt after reports of a distressed man on the edge of a bridge.

The Western Avenue heading west is closed at the junction with Church Road and traffic is building in the area.

Road users are advised to avoid the area until police can lift the road blocks.

Officers say the man has been brought down safely since they arrived on the scene just before 11am on Friday (November 9).

The man was brought down at around 11.30am.

There is congestion northbound from White Hart roundabout and southbound from Northolt Underground station.

One lane is blocked on the eastern side of the roundabout.

Follow developments on the traffic situation around Target Roundabout with our live blog below: