There is heavy traffic in Gypsy Corner following reports of a crash involving several vehicles on Wednesday afternoon (August 15).
According to TfL traffic one eastbound lane at the A40 Gypsy Corner junction with Victoria Road was closed following a "multi vehicle collision" shortly after 2pm.
Ealing motorists were urged to approach the junction with caution following the incident.
The busy junction which lies between North Acton Underground Station and Acton Rail Station is a hot spot for traffic accidents.
TfL traffic tweeted: "A40 Gypsy Corner / Victoria Rd - Lane 1 is blocked eastbound ( multi vehicle collision). Please approach with caution.
We will be bringing you all the latest traffic updates and information on this incident in our live blog below:
Woman rushed to hospital after crash between bus and van
Metropolitan Police has confirmed a woman was rushed to hospital following a crash between a bus and a van in A40 Gypsy Corner this afternoon, her injuries are believed to be non life-threatening.
A Metropolitan Police spokeswoman said:
“Police were called on Wednesday, 15 August at 2.17pm to a collision between a bus and a van on the A40, Gypsy Corner.The emergency services attended.A woman [no further details] has been taken by the London Ambulance Service to a north London hospital with non-life threatening injuries.No other people reported injured.No arrests have been made.”
One lane of three blocked following "multi car collision"
This is where the crash is
There is heavy traffic in Horn Lane following a “multi vehicle collision” just before Gypsy Corner this afternoon.
Google Traffic shows there is currently heavy traffic just before the Gypsy Corner junction with Victoria Road.
Traffic camera image shows emergency services at the scene
A TfL traffic camera has captured emergency services at the scene of a crash in Gypsy Corner this afternoon. Motorists have been urged to approach the area with caution
"Multi-vehicle crash" at Gypsy Corner
There is heavy traffic at one of Acton’s busiest junctions following reports of a “multi-vehicle” collision this afternoon (August 15).
According to TfL’s traffic service one eastbound lane of the busy lane is blocked following a crash shortly after 2pm.