There is heavy traffic in Gypsy Corner following reports of a crash involving several vehicles on Wednesday afternoon (August 15).

According to TfL traffic one eastbound lane at the A40 Gypsy Corner junction with Victoria Road was closed following a "multi vehicle collision" shortly after 2pm.

Ealing motorists were urged to approach the junction with caution following the incident.

The busy junction which lies between North Acton Underground Station and Acton Rail Station is a hot spot for traffic accidents.

TfL traffic tweeted: "A40 Gypsy Corner / Victoria Rd - Lane 1 is blocked eastbound ( multi vehicle collision). Please approach with caution.

Metropolitan Police has been contacted for comment.

