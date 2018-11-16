A car is on fire on a key road near Heathrow Airport and a part of the carriageway has been closed.
A picture shared by TfL Traffic News on Twitter shows a car completely on fire at the front, with a queue of traffic behind in the distance.
The fire is on the eastbound side of Bath Road (A4) and the area at the junction with High Street has been shut off to traffic while emergency services clear the area.
One lane on the westbound side has also been closed to give emergency services space. Firefighters are there now.
Bath Road is a major route right next to Heathrow Airport.
Traffic is expected to build up in the area.
One lane open
Traffic is now allowed through again as one lane of two is reopened but there are still delays.
One lane stays closed while emergency services work to take the car away.
The moment a minor explosion is heard
This video shows the car on fire and you can hear something explode inside as it burns.
Car caught fire after collision
The London Fire Brigade has told us the car was ‘alight’ after a minor collision with another car. They were called at 1.20pm and they managed to control the fire by 1.40pm.
Thankfully, nobody was hurt.
Where is the car fire?
It’s on Bath Road (A4), at the junction with High Street and about 400 metres west of the roundabout joining onto The Parkway.
If you zoom out of this map just a bit, you’ll see the road runs just by Heathrow Airport.