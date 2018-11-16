A car is on fire on a key road near Heathrow Airport and a part of the carriageway has been closed.

A picture shared by TfL Traffic News on Twitter shows a car completely on fire at the front, with a queue of traffic behind in the distance.

The fire is on the eastbound side of Bath Road (A4) and the area at the junction with High Street has been shut off to traffic while emergency services clear the area.

One lane on the westbound side has also been closed to give emergency services space. Firefighters are there now.

Bath Road is a major route right next to Heathrow Airport.

Traffic is expected to build up in the area.

