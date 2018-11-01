Drivers heading out of west London this morning may have a difficult journey as the main westbound A3 in Putney is closed due to flooding.

The West Hill carriageway at A219 Tibbets Corner is the part of the road which is shut.

Heavy rain on Wednesday night (October 31) has made the underpass at Tibbet's Corner in Putney Heath un-passable towards Kingston and Guildford.

Drivers are instead being diverted via Tibbet's Corner Roundabout or up the exit slip road and back down the entry slip road.

The most recent tweet from the official TfL Traffic News account said: "Traffic is currently flowing well in the area but delays may occur later."

Last night the Met Office regional forecast for London and the south east predicted cloud and rain spreading northwards across the whole area before midnight.

Follow our liveblog below for more updates.