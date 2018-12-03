A small group of "travellers" have reportedly camped outside a Tesco in Yeading.

Witnesses who have been to the supermarket claim there are about three caravans outside Tesco Extra, just off Glencoe Road.

We have approached the police, Tesco and Hillingdon Council for information on reports of alleged disturbances in the early hours of Monday morning (December 3).

One resident has said there were loud noises and sounds of cars skidding as early as 3am.

A nearby worker has said there are still about three caravans next to each other outside the store.

Bailiffs have reportedly arrived to evict the group, it has been claimed, just a few hours ago.

We are looking into the reports now and will update you with our live blog below.