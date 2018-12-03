A small group of "travellers" have reportedly camped outside a Tesco in Yeading.
Witnesses who have been to the supermarket claim there are about three caravans outside Tesco Extra, just off Glencoe Road.
We have approached the police, Tesco and Hillingdon Council for information on reports of alleged disturbances in the early hours of Monday morning (December 3).
One resident has said there were loud noises and sounds of cars skidding as early as 3am.
A nearby worker has said there are still about three caravans next to each other outside the store.
Bailiffs have reportedly arrived to evict the group, it has been claimed, just a few hours ago.
If you have seen or heard any disturbances from the car park, let us know by emailing narbeh.minassian@reachplc.com.
'Bailiffs unsuccessful'
One witness has told us it does not look like the reported eviction attempt has been successful. Reports still claim the “travellers” are there.
The witness said: “Doesn’t look like bailiffs have been successful with the eviction. I saw the bailiffs there about 11.45am, but seems they’ve left now and travellers are still there.”
Picture of a caravan
This picture has been sent in from the car park, showing one caravan near the far end of the car park in the same place one of the nearby workers described.
Where is the car park?
The car park is outside a Tesco Extra in Yeading, off Glencoe Road. The encampment is said to be in the area to the right of Tesco Petrol Station and just outside Tesco Extra, as you can see in this map.
What do we know so far?
There have been reports of disturbances from the car park overnight and we’ve been told two or three caravans are in the car park.
One resident has said bailiffs have arrived to evict an ‘encampment of travellers’.
We have asked police and Tesco for more information on this.