Travellers have set up camp in the Tesco Extra Yeading car park and there has been a report of a much larger group being moved on from the nearby B&Q car park at the Willow Tree Retail Park.

A local resident contacted getwestlondon to say a number of caravans were spotted parking up in the car parks, both off Glencoe Road, on Saturday (September 15) afternoon.

She estimated that around 12 caravans had moved into B&Q car park, and around six were in the Tesco car park in the area of Hillingdon.

The travellers on the B&Q car park are understood to have left after being moved on by the management company of the retail park on Saturday evening.

The duty manage at Tesco confirmed three caravans remained parked in that car park shortly after 10am on Sunday (September 16).

She confirmed the caravans arrived on Saturday afternoon and added further questions will be aked to find out what is happening in regards of getting the travellers to move on from the site.

Have you seen the traveller camps in either car park? If you have any photos or video you can send them to andy.datson@reachplc.com

We will bring you updates in our blog below: