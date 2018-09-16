Travellers have set up camp in the Tesco Extra Yeading car park and there has been a report of a much larger group being moved on from the nearby B&Q car park at the Willow Tree Retail Park.
A local resident contacted getwestlondon to say a number of caravans were spotted parking up in the car parks, both off Glencoe Road, on Saturday (September 15) afternoon.
She estimated that around 12 caravans had moved into B&Q car park, and around six were in the Tesco car park in the area of Hillingdon.
The travellers on the B&Q car park are understood to have left after being moved on by the management company of the retail park on Saturday evening.
The duty manage at Tesco confirmed three caravans remained parked in that car park shortly after 10am on Sunday (September 16).
She confirmed the caravans arrived on Saturday afternoon and added further questions will be aked to find out what is happening in regards of getting the travellers to move on from the site.
Have you seen the traveller camps in either car park? If you have any photos or video you can send them to andy.datson@reachplc.com
We will bring you updates in our blog below:
Where did the incident take place?
M4 between M4 Junction 2 and M4 Junction 4 (M4 Heathrow Spur) - Full westbound carriageway closure due to a collision. Drivers are advised to seek alternative route. Traffic westbound is being diverted #LondonTraffic https://t.co/plczzHeWrw pic.twitter.com/LQJu8GoOZT— Jambuster (@JambusterLondon) 16 September 2018
Residents not going to Tesco
A resident told us: “Many residents have now refused to give Tesco their custom due to their lack of support to the community concerning the ongoing, unaddressed anti-social-behaviour issues.
Tesco cannot comment
A spokesman for the Tesco Extra in Yeading has said he is not able to comment on the situation.
Residents have asked for security gates
A resident who got in touch with us said: “Residents and other small business owners who share the car park have repeatedly asked for height barriers and security gates to be installed to prevent travellers from bringing in caravans and to stop the illegal car meets, but Tesco have refused.”
Where are the travellers?
What we know so far
Travellers have set up camp in the car park of Yeading’s Tesco Extra on Glencoe Way. A spokesperson for the store said she could see at least three caravans parked up.
There were also reports of travellers in the neighbouring B&Q car park, but any travellers have since been moved on.
We will be bringing you more information as and when it becomes available.