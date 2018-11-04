Commuters on the M40 southbound face crawling traffic after an accident closed two out of three lanes.

Traffic is said to be "very slow" after the accident on Sunday (November 4) between Junction 5 (Stokenchurch) and Junction 4 (the High Wycombe Handy Cross Roundabout) in Buckinghamshire.

Traffic conditions are expected to return to normal at some point between 6.30pm and 6.45pm.

Motorists driving in London wasted an average of three and a half days of their life stuck in traffic according to research from the last decade.

However, drivers should try as much as possible to keep their temper in check - one in three don't realise that honking your car horn in traffic is actually illegal.

