Traffic is building on the A40 eastbound near the Hanger Lane tunnel in Perivale due to a broken down lorry.

CCTV footage taken at just after 12.30pm on Thursday (November 8) shows the lorry stuck in the middle of the road, with queues building up behind it.

The lorry is straddled over both lanes of the road, meaning one lane is closed and the exit to the slip road is partially blocked.

Congestion has so far already built up to the Medway underpass.

At 12.40pm, TfL Traffic News tweeted: "On the A40 Western Avenue, there are lane closures heading eastbound before Hanger Lane Tunnel due to a broken down HGV.

"Traffic is slow on approach behind it."

Drivers passing through the area near Hanger Lane Tube station may want to plan an alternative route.

Follow our liveblog below for more updates as this situation progresses.