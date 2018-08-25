There is heavy traffic and delays in the A406 North Circular Road following a crash.
Metropolitan Police and London Ambulance Service (LAS) were called to a crash between a car and a motorcyclist in the A406 North Circular Road at the junction with Dog Lane shortly before 12pm on Saturday (August 25).
According to travel information service Inrix there was queuing traffic in the area towards Neasden as westbound motorists slowed to look at the accident opposite at the junction with Dog Lane.
Motorists have been warned to expect slow traffic and queuing up to junction 1 of the M1 at Staples Corner.
Lanes reopen but motorists warned of continuing delays
Traffic affected in Great Central Way
According to Google traffic a car and a motorbike collided in North Circular Road just before Great Central Way. Traffic appears to be easing eastbound following the crash which happened just before 12pm.
This is where the crash happened
Metropolitan Police attended a crash between a car and a motorbike at the North Circular Road junction with Dog Lane.
A Met spokesman said: “Police were called at 11.55 to a road traffic collision in A406 North Circular Road at the junction with Dog Lane. A car and a motorcyclist were found to have been involved in a collision at the scene. London Ambulance Service also attended. The motorcyclist was injured but his injuries are thought to be non life-threatening.”
LAS has been contacted for comment.
Two lanes closed following A406 North Circular Road crash
Two eastbound lanes of the North Circular Road have been closed following a crash between a car and a motorbike this morning. There is heavy traffic in the area and motorists are warned to expect delays beyond Harrow Road and on to Hanger Lane Gyratory.
Heavy traffic as motorists slow down to look at crash
According to traffic information service Inrix and TfL traffic there is slow moving traffic westbound in the North Circular Road as drivers slow down to look at a crash between a car and motorcyclist in the opposite lane.
Slow traffic after car and motorbike crash in A406 North Circular Road
There is heavy traffic in A406 North Circular Road after a car and motorbike crashed just before midday. Metropolitan Police confirmed it was called to a collision between a car and a motorcyclist at the North Circular Road junction with Dog Lane at 11.55 am. London Ambulance Service also attended.