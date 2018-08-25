There is heavy traffic and delays in the A406 North Circular Road following a crash.

Metropolitan Police and London Ambulance Service (LAS) were called to a crash between a car and a motorcyclist in the A406 North Circular Road at the junction with Dog Lane shortly before 12pm on Saturday (August 25).

According to travel information service Inrix there was queuing traffic in the area towards Neasden as westbound motorists slowed to look at the accident opposite at the junction with Dog Lane.

Motorists have been warned to expect slow traffic and queuing up to junction 1 of the M1 at Staples Corner.

We will be bringing you all the latest traffic updates and information from this two-vehicle crash in our live blog below.