Drivers are warned of heavy traffic on Harrow Road following reports of an "emergency services incident" on Wednesday evening (August 15).

According to the Transport for London (TfL) Traffic News Twitter account the A404 Harrow Road is blocked in both directions at the junction with Kilburn Lane following an incident shortly after 8pm.

There is queuing traffic in the surrounding Brent area on Wednesday evening and motorists have been warned to expect delays.

TfL tweeted: "A404 Harrow Road / Kilburn Lane - Rd blocked in all directions ( emergency services incident). Traffic is queuing both ways on approach to Harrow Rd. Expect delays."

Metropolitan Police and London Ambulance Service have been contacted for comment.

We will be bringing you all the latest updates and traffic information from this "emergency services incident" in our live blog below: