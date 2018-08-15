Drivers are warned of heavy traffic on Harrow Road following reports of an "emergency services incident" on Wednesday evening (August 15).
According to the Transport for London (TfL) Traffic News Twitter account the A404 Harrow Road is blocked in both directions at the junction with Kilburn Lane following an incident shortly after 8pm.
There is queuing traffic in the surrounding Brent area on Wednesday evening and motorists have been warned to expect delays.
TfL tweeted: "A404 Harrow Road / Kilburn Lane - Rd blocked in all directions ( emergency services incident). Traffic is queuing both ways on approach to Harrow Rd. Expect delays."
Metropolitan Police and London Ambulance Service have been contacted for comment.
We will be bringing you all the latest updates and traffic information from this "emergency services incident" in our live blog below:
Police make dangerous driving arrest in Kilburn Lane
Metropolitan Police confirmed it arrested someone on suspicion of dangerous driving in Harrow Road, near Ladbroke Grove at around 7.45pm this evening.
A Met Police spokesman said:
“Police stopped a vehicle at 7.45pm in Harrow Road near Ladbroke Grove on Wednesday (August 15). They arrested a person on suspicion of dangerous driving at the scene.”
Traffic restrictions still in place following "emergency services incident" in Kilburn Lane
There are still restrictions in place in Harrow Road following an incident at the junction at Kilburn Lane but traffic flow is being to return to normal
This is where the incident happened
