The A406 at Brent Cross is currently blocked after a crash which has resulted in one car being flipped onto its side.
A traffic camera image shared by Transport for London (TfL) on Twitter shows two silver cars which appear to have collided with one another, with one on its side, stretching across two lanes.
TfL have tweeted twice about the incident, and warn drivers to expect delays while the incident is dealt with.
The first tweet read: "A406 North Circular Road j/w Brent Cross Interchange (A41 Hendon Way)- the westbound carriageway is partially blocked (due to a collision). Long queues are building on approach- expect delays."
It was then updated to say the road had been fully closed rather than partially, and that a small diversion was in place.
"A406 North Circular Rd j/w Brent Cross Interchange (A41 Hendon Way)- the westbound carriageway is now *closed* due to a collision in the underpass, with a short diversion via Brent Cross Roundabout the exit/entry slips. Queues are currently back to Henlys Corner- expect delays," read the second tweet."
A406 North Circular Rd j/w Brent Cross Interchange (A41 Hendon Way)- the westbound carriageway remains closed following an earlier collision in the underpass, with a short diversion via Brent Cross Rbt & the exit/entry slips. Queues remain from Henlys Corner- expect delays.— TfL Traffic News (@TfLTrafficNews) 15 September 2018
A406 Brent Cross Interchange (A406/A41) (NW2) (Westbound) - Carriageway is now closed westbound due to a collision. Traffic is being diverted via Brent Cross Interchange slip road. Traffic is heavy and #LondonTraffic https://t.co/FqnY0hLyzb pic.twitter.com/4RLk7casnk— Jambuster (@JambusterLondon) 15 September 2018
This photo from a traffic camera shows the extent of the incident.
The A406 at Brent Cross is closed after a car flipped onto its side following a collision.
Photos taken from a traffic camera show a silver car flipped onto its side, lying across two lanes of the A406 slip road.
We will be bringing you live updates as they become available.