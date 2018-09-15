The A406 at Brent Cross is currently blocked after a crash which has resulted in one car being flipped onto its side.

A traffic camera image shared by Transport for London (TfL) on Twitter shows two silver cars which appear to have collided with one another, with one on its side, stretching across two lanes.

TfL have tweeted twice about the incident, and warn drivers to expect delays while the incident is dealt with.

The first tweet read: "A406 North Circular Road j/w Brent Cross Interchange (A41 Hendon Way)- the westbound carriageway is partially blocked (due to a collision). Long queues are building on approach- expect delays."

It was then updated to say the road had been fully closed rather than partially, and that a small diversion was in place.

"A406 North Circular Rd j/w Brent Cross Interchange (A41 Hendon Way)- the westbound carriageway is now *closed* due to a collision in the underpass, with a short diversion via Brent Cross Roundabout the exit/entry slips. Queues are currently back to Henlys Corner- expect delays," read the second tweet."

We will be bringing you more information and live updates as the become available.