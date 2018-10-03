Tottenham Hotspur take on Spanish giants Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League at Wembley Stadium this evening.

More than 80,000 fans are expected to be in attendance for the sold out group-stage fixture on Wednesday (October 3), and it promises to be a mouth-watering tie.

Kick off for the game is at 8pm, and supporters are anticipated to start travelling to the ground from 4pm onwards.

Travel routes into Wembley are expected to be heavily congested because of the match, and delays on roads and public transport are expected both before and after the match.

The TfL Twitter account warned those going to the game of delays earlier today.

The tweet said: “TONIGHT: @wembleystadium is hosting the @ChampionsLeague match between @SpursOfficial and @FCBarcelona , ko 8pm. Expect delays in the area before and after the match, particularly on the A406.”

We will bring you the latest updates for travelling to and from the game in our live blog below.