Tottenham Hotspur take on Spanish giants Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League at Wembley Stadium this evening.
More than 80,000 fans are expected to be in attendance for the sold out group-stage fixture on Wednesday (October 3), and it promises to be a mouth-watering tie.
Kick off for the game is at 8pm, and supporters are anticipated to start travelling to the ground from 4pm onwards.
Travel routes into Wembley are expected to be heavily congested because of the match, and delays on roads and public transport are expected both before and after the match.
The TfL Twitter account warned those going to the game of delays earlier today.
The tweet said: “TONIGHT: @wembleystadium is hosting the @ChampionsLeague match between @SpursOfficial and @FCBarcelona , ko 8pm. Expect delays in the area before and after the match, particularly on the A406.”
'Allow plenty of time'
The Wembley Stadium twitter account has warned fans enhanced searched will take place before tonight game.
Get their with plenty of time, everyone.
Enhanced searches will take place at today's @ChampionsLeague fixture between @SpursOfficial & @FCBarcelona
Please allow plenty of time for this. pic.twitter.com/BJwfxCxlrD
Supporters told to 'expect delays'
Supporters heading to the game tonight have been told to “expect delays” in the area before and after the match.
TONIGHT: @wembleystadium is hosting the @ChampionsLeague match between @SpursOfficial and @FCBarcelona, ko 8pm. Expect delays in the area before and after the match, particularly on the A406.
Spurs take on Barcelona in the group-stage of the UEFA Champions League and it promises to be a fantastic game of football.
Kick off is at 8pm and many of the 80,000-plus supporters heading to the game will be making their way to the ground from 4pm.
