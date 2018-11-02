South Ruislip underground station is reportedly at a standstill with a car is overturned following a three-car crash.

The station approach road is reported to be partially blocked after a crash allegedly involving drivers on both sides of the road near the Sainsburys shortly after 8am on Friday (November 2).

One driver reported that commuters in both directions were completely stuck after the pile-up near the RAF Northolt base.

A London Fire Brigade spokeswoman confirmed they were called to reports of a car overturned but could not confirm how many vehicles were involved in the accident at this stage.

The London Ambulance Service has been contacted for comment.

If you saw this incident or have any information, you can get in touch with our reporter vicky.munro@reachplc.com.

You can follow our live blog below for more updates as the situation progresses.