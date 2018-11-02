South Ruislip underground station is reportedly at a standstill with a car is overturned following a three-car crash.
The station approach road is reported to be partially blocked after a crash allegedly involving drivers on both sides of the road near the Sainsburys shortly after 8am on Friday (November 2).
One driver reported that commuters in both directions were completely stuck after the pile-up near the RAF Northolt base.
A London Fire Brigade spokeswoman confirmed they were called to reports of a car overturned but could not confirm how many vehicles were involved in the accident at this stage.
The London Ambulance Service has been contacted for comment.
Traffic still congested near station
Despite rumours that the road has been cleared, this traffic map shows the area is still heavily congested.
Drivers may still want to plan alternative routes, with one commuter claiming it took an hour to reach the A40.
Reports that South Ruislip station approach is now re-opened
Commuters are reporting that the South Ruislip station approach road is now re-opened following the crash.
Posting on a public Facebook group, one Ruislip resident said: “Absolute chaos this morning in South Ruislip and Ickenham, it’s taken an hour to get on to the A40!
“Frustrating but thoughts are with those involved in the incident and thanks to the police for keeping the traffic moving.”
Met Police confirm four people injured in South Ruislip station crash
A Met Police spokeswoman confirmed three people received minor injuries and one person was taken to hospital after the South Ruislip station three-car pile-up.
She said: “Police were called at 08.10am on Friday (November 2) to reports of a road traffic collision in Station Approach, Ruislip.
“Officers and the London Ambulance Service attended and found three cars in collision. One of the cars was overturned.
“Three people were treated at the scene for minor injuries.
“One person has been taken to a central London hospital. Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.”
She added that no arrests have been made.
London Ambulance Service confirms one man needed urgent hospital care after crash
A London Ambulance Service spokesman confirmed that one man needed urgent hospital care after the crash outside South Ruislip station.
He said: “We were called at 8:10am today to Station Approach, Ruislip, to reports of a road traffic collision.
“We sent two ambulance crews to the scene.
“We treated a man at the scene and took him as a priority to a major trauma centre.”
Reports that six men were needed to right the overturned car
A witness posting publicly to Facebook said that six men managed to right the overturned car, adding that the driver was “so lucky” not to be seriously injured.
Another wondered if the accident would result in railings be installed to keep pedestrians safe.
Image from under the bridge shows both fire engines at the scene
This picture, taken by a commuter from under the station bridge, shows both fire engines responding to the crash.
Witness account of the crash
Posting to a public Facebook group, one commuter re-iterated the claim that three cars were involved in the accident shortly after 8am.
They said: “I was there when it happened. A car overturned and another two cars were involved, smashed into the bridge.
“I have no idea how the car overturned as the traffic was quite slow.
“It all happened so quick, the car was literally in the air overturned and landed on its roof but the man thankfully is all ok.”
They added that they had heard unconfirmed reports that one driver was using his mobile phone at the time of the accident.
Image from the scene shows queue of cars forming
This image, taken at the scene, shows a queue of cars forming behind the accident under the bridge.
Previously, a commuter who witnessed the aftermath warned drivers to avoid the station approach.
The London Fire Brigade statement in full
A London Fire Brigade spokeswoman was able to confirm they were called to the station approach after a car overturned.
She said: “We were called at 8.13am to reports of a car overturned on the road.
“We sent two fire engines from the Northolt station.”
She added that she was unable to confirm how many vehicles were involved in the accident.