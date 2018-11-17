Residents in Harrow , Ruislip , Pinner and Northolt experienced a significant power cut after a tree fell on a substation.
Posting to social media, many residents said they had been without power for over an hour on Saturday (November 17), while others could have to wait until 1.30pm or as late as 2.30pm for it to be restored.
The UK Power Networks website indicated that only those in HA2 8 were still without power.
A text sent to residents by UK Power Networks, seen by getwestlondon , reads: "We can now confirm that a tree has come down on our substation causing significant damage.
"Although we know what's causing your power cut, we need to remove the tree and repair the damage to do this."
We'll be bringing you the latest updates on this story in our live blog. Follow our posts below for the latest information.
Power restored
The UK Power Networks website reported that power was restored to the HA2 8 post code at 1.51pm.
It was first reported at 8.10am earlier the same day, meaning it took almost six hours for power to fully return to the area.
Large white structure, which could be generator, appears on Eastcote Avenue
A large white structure, which one resident suggested could be a generator, has appeared on Eastcote Avenue.
This image from another angle shows wires snaking out of the structure and into the ground.
Reports that more than 500 homes affected and 'thousands of pounds of damage' caused
South Harrow resident Valerie Knight, who reported her power came on only moments ago, said an engineer working on the repairs informed her that more than 500 homes were affected.
She said: “We’ve just been talking to an engineer at the bottom of the garden where damaged sub station is based.
“He said all 500 plus houses are being diverted to other local sub stations.
“Our one has to be totally replaced due to severity of problem.
“The tree knocked walls down in adjoining gardens on Roxeth Green. Thousands of pounds of damage.”
Close-up image of the tree and damage
This closer image shows something of the size of the tree and the extent of the damage it has caused.
First picture of damage caused by the tree
In this picture damage to a fence caused by the large fallen tree, between Maple Avenue and Roxeth Green Gardens, can be seen.
Map showing the area affected
This map shows the postcode HA2 8, where residents may be without power for some time.
What we know so far
Welcome to our liveblog of the Harrow power cut, where we will be bring you updates as the situation progresses.
What we know so far is:
- A large tree fell on the substation between Maple Avenue and Roxeth Green gardens causing significant damage
- A large power cut affected huge parts of west London, including Ruislip, Pinner, Harrow and Northolt
- Power is back on almost everywhere but residents in HA2 8 could be without until 1.30pm or 2.30pm