Residents in Harrow , Ruislip , Pinner and Northolt experienced a significant power cut after a tree fell on a substation.

Posting to social media, many residents said they had been without power for over an hour on Saturday (November 17), while others could have to wait until 1.30pm or as late as 2.30pm for it to be restored.

The UK Power Networks website indicated that only those in HA2 8 were still without power.

A text sent to residents by UK Power Networks, seen by getwestlondon , reads: "We can now confirm that a tree has come down on our substation causing significant damage.

"Although we know what's causing your power cut, we need to remove the tree and repair the damage to do this."

