A Ruislip road has been closed for more than an hour after a tree fell across it onto a car.
The London Fire Brigade travelled to Breakspear Road at 2.17pm in case anyone needed to be freed but found no one trapped and no injuries have been reported.
Hillingdon MPS are advising drivers to avoid Breakspear Road and Ducks Hill Road, which have been closed in both directions for more than two hours while they wait for a council tree surgeon to arrive.
A Ruislip resident posting on Facebook said: "Let's hope it's sorted sooner rather than later!"
The tree fell on Breakspear Road North just after Tile Kiln Lane, not far from West Ruislip station.
Follow all the latest updates, road and traffic information in our live blog below.
Hillingdon Council confirm tree surgeon is now on the scene at Breakspear Road
A Hillingdon Council spokeswoman confirmed that a team is at the scene on Breakspear Road to remove the tree.
She said: “Two roads are affected and we have only one team so they will deal with the incident at Breakspear Road first and then attend Ducks Hill Road second.
“We just pass the information about incidents on to the Greenspace team so we can’t confirm what time the job will be done.”
Car owner describes what happened in public Facebook post
In the video posted publicly on Facebook, the owner of the car calmly spoke about her experience.
She said: “This is what has just happened to my car.
“I was driving along Ducks Hill Road when a massive tree fell onto my mini.
“We are so lucky to be alive.”
Video shows boot of car crushed by huge tree
Posting in a public group on Facebook, a woman said she is “lucky to be alive” after the tree fell onto the road.
The video shows the boot of a black car crushed by the trunk of a huge tree, narrowly missing the back passenger seat.
One comment said: “I say to my daughter every morning and evening when I drive her to and from work that the trees on Ducks Hill & Tolpits Lane need to be cut back.”
Another resident wrote: “I’ve contacted the council about the checking the oak trees in the area. I live not far from Breakspear Road and on my regular dog walk, there are boughs coming down all the time.”
Falling trees can be extremely serious and even fatal
Research shows that falling trees are responsible for an average six deaths in the UK every year.
Trees or parts of trees also send an average of 55 UK citizens to A&E every year with non-fatal injuries.
Thankfully, there were no injuries reported from today’s incident.
331 bus diverted in both directions until tree removed
TFL have confirmed the 331 bus is affected.
Map showing the affected junction
This map shows the affected junction, with the fallen tree having affected both Breakspear Road and Ducks Hill Road.
London Fire Brigade statement
A London Fire Brigade spokeswoman has confirmed they were called to the scene but found no one injured. She said:
A tree fell across two roads, Breakspear Road and Ducks Hill Road, and both lanes of traffic are affected.
“We were called at 2.17pm in case anyone was trapped within the car but found no one trapped and no injuries.
“We are now being held up at the scene waiting for a council tree surgeon, the council have been made aware of it.
“Some BT lines were also damaged so it’s possible internet and phone service could be affected.”