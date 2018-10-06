A Ruislip road has been closed for more than an hour after a tree fell across it onto a car.

The London Fire Brigade travelled to Breakspear Road at 2.17pm in case anyone needed to be freed but found no one trapped and no injuries have been reported.

Hillingdon MPS are advising drivers to avoid Breakspear Road and Ducks Hill Road, which have been closed in both directions for more than two hours while they wait for a council tree surgeon to arrive.

A Ruislip resident posting on Facebook said: "Let's hope it's sorted sooner rather than later!"

The tree fell on Breakspear Road North just after Tile Kiln Lane, not far from West Ruislip station.

