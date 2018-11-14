Police have been called to reports of a person being struck by a train in south west London.
Disruption is likely to last between Feltham and Putney until around 3pm this afternoon (Wednesday, November 14) because of the incident.
British Transport Police (BTP) officers have been deployed to Richmond station, a spokesman confirmed at 11am.
The spokesman said: “We’ve been called to reports of a person being struck by a train.”
South Western Railway tweeted to say the incident was likely to cause delays until 3pm.
The tweet, posted at 10.43am, said: “Due to emergency services dealing with an incident between Putney and Feltham all lines are blocked.
“Train services running through these stations may be cancelled, delayed or revised. Disruption is expected until 3pm.”
For live updates on the travel situation follow our live blog below.
Are you affected by this incident? You can contact Get West London by emailing liam.trim@reachplc.com.
Key Events
5 reasons there are delays on the trains today
As well as the person being struck by a train at Richmond, there are other factors holding people up today, according to National Rail:
Congestion has been caused by the following incidents:
- A person struck by a train at Richmond
- An urgent safety inspection of the track at Ashford
- A broken down train at Hampton
- A problem with the signalling system between Raynes Park and Wimbledon
- A problem with a set of points at Cosham
50 minute delays between Staines and Waterloo
SWR still expecting hold ups until 3pm
Customers across the network - like this man at Vauxhall - are still concerned about the effect on their journeys.
Operator SWR is still saying disruption will continue until 3pm, despite lines reopening earlier
What we know so far after person hit by train
A man has been taken to hospital with “non life-threatening injuries” after he was struck by a train.
Police officers were sent to Richmond station just after 10.30am this morning (November 14).
Better news on the District Line
An earlier issue has been dealt with, so if your journey involves the District Line today, it should hopefully be uninterrupted
Reports suggest an air ambulance attended
It landed on Richmond Green earlier but it’s taking off to leave now, according to this witness on Twitter
Lines have now 'reopened'
But disruption is expected to continue until 3pm still.
Here’s the latest update from National Rail:
Lines have now reopened following a safety inspection of the track between Putney and Feltham. Train services running through these stations may still be cancelled, delayed or revised.
Disruption is expected to continue until 15:00.
Some are unhappy with the way disruption is being dealt with
This customer has complained to South Western Railway on Twitter
Police not treating incident as 'suspicious'
The police also stressed in their statement that they are not treating what happened as suspicious
Police confirm man suffered 'non life-threatening injuries'
The British Transport Police have confirmed that the man miraculously avoided serious harm following today’s incident.
Here’s their statement in full:
Shortly after 10.30am today, officers were called to Richmond station after reports a person was struck by a train.
Paramedics and police were quickly on scene and a man was taken to hospital for treatment to non-life threatening injuries.
This incident is not currently being treated as suspicious.”
A witness has spotted the scale of the emergency service response
Ambulances are at the scene, as well as police officers
No trains stopping at Richmond at the moment
What else do you need to know if you’re using trains in the area today?
The latest from National Rail is below:
Additional information:
Until further notice the following alterations will be necessary:
- Currently, no trains will stop at Richmond in either direction
- Services between London Waterloo and London Waterloo via Hounslow in both directions will be cancelled
- Trains travelling from Windsor towards London Waterloo will divert via Chertsey and run non stop between Staines and London Waterloo
- Trains travelling from Reading towards London Waterloo will divert via Chertsey and run non stop between Virginia Water and London Waterloo
- Trains from Weybridge to London Waterloo via Chertsey will be cancelled
What should you do if you're affected by the disruption?
Here’s the official travel advice from National Rail.
Alternative travel advice:
To assist you with your journey your ticket will be accepted on the following services:
- London buses between Staines, Sunbury, Surbiton and London Waterloo
- London Underground services via any reasonable route
- Great Western Railway services between Reading, Windsor and London Paddington as well as between Reading, Basingstoke and Guildford
Replacement buses have been sourced to run between Weybridge and Staines. There is no current estimate for when these will arrive. Updates will follow once the buses are running.
A 'safety inspection' has been carried out following the incident
Disruption until 3pm
A National Rail spokesman has said:
Some lines have now reopened following a safety inspection of the track between Putney and Feltham.
Train services running through these stations may still be cancelled, delayed or revised. Disruption is expected until 3pm.”
Victim reported to be a man
Reports on Twitter from witnesses at the scene suggest it was a man who was struck by the train as it was slowing down on its way into the station.
Where is the incident?
Emergency services were called to Richmond station, in Richmond, at around 11am today.
It is believed they are still at the station.
What we know so far
Good morning and welcome to our live coverage of this breaking incident.
Trains travelling between Feltham and Putney are disrupted due to a person being struck by a train.
Emergency services were called to Richmond station at just before 11am, and are dealing with the incident along with paramedics from the London Ambulance Service (LAS).
A spokesman for the BTP said: “We’ve been called to reports of a person being struck by a train.”
We will bring you more updates as we get them.