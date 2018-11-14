Police have been called to reports of a person being struck by a train in south west London.

Disruption is likely to last between Feltham and Putney until around 3pm this afternoon (Wednesday, November 14) because of the incident.

British Transport Police (BTP) officers have been deployed to Richmond station, a spokesman confirmed at 11am.

The spokesman said: “We’ve been called to reports of a person being struck by a train.”

South Western Railway tweeted to say the incident was likely to cause delays until 3pm.

The tweet, posted at 10.43am, said: “Due to emergency services dealing with an incident between Putney and Feltham all lines are blocked.

“Train services running through these stations may be cancelled, delayed or revised. Disruption is expected until 3pm.”

For live updates on the travel situation follow our live blog below.

Are you affected by this incident? You can contact Get West London by emailing liam.trim@reachplc.com.