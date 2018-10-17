West London residents face no electricity for most of the morning after a huge power cut.

More than 200 areas are known to be affected by two faults, which were both first reported at around 6.20am on Wednesday (October 17).

Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks claim the power should be restored by 9.30am as their engineers are already on site.

Writing on their website, Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks said: "We apologise for the loss of supply. We currently have a fault affecting the areas listed.

"Our engineers are on site working to get the power back on as quickly as they can.

"If you need more information, please call us on 0800 072 7282 and quote reference 'EU7724'."

The faults were first reported at 6.19am and 6.22am and in total affect 223 areas.

Follow our liveblog below for more updates on this story.