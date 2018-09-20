Police have closed Wood Lane towards Stanmore Hill after reports of unexploded World War Two bombs discovered in the area.

Police were called to the scene on Stanmore Hill at 1.04pm on Thursday (September 20) and were diverting traffic away from the area near Stanmore Cricket Club.

During WWII, the German bombing campaign focused on strategic locations such as major cities, meaning that Londoners are more likely than residents of more rural areas to encounter unexploded bombs.

A Met Police spokesman said: "We were called at 1.04pm to Stanmore Hill to reports of items of ordinance."

Most high explosive ordnance found is buried deep in the earth, meaning the general public are less than likely to come across one.

Generally, unexploded bombs are found by construction workers digging up the soil.

