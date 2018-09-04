Three people have been rushed to hospital after being attacked with acid in Notting Hill .

Emergency services were called to Westbourne Grove and Kensington Garden Square shortly after 2pm on Tuesday (September 4), a Metropolitan Police confirmed.

A force spokesman said: "Police were called at around 2.09pm on Tuesday to reports of a noxious substance attack on Westbourne Grove.



"Officers are in attendance along with the London Ambulance Service [LAS] and the London Fire Brigade [LFB].



"At this stage it is believed there are three victims"

No arrests have been made yet and enquiries are ongoing.

A London Ambulance Service (LAS) spokesman added: "We sent a single responder in a car, two ambulances and an incident response officer to the scene. We also dispatched our hazardous area response team (HART).



"We treated three people at the scene and took them to hospital."

The condition of the three people is yet to be confirmed.

Follow our live blog below for updates as the situation unfolds.

