Three people have been rushed to hospital after being attacked with acid in Notting Hill .
Emergency services were called to Westbourne Grove and Kensington Garden Square shortly after 2pm on Tuesday (September 4), a Metropolitan Police confirmed.
A force spokesman said: "Police were called at around 2.09pm on Tuesday to reports of a noxious substance attack on Westbourne Grove.
"Officers are in attendance along with the London Ambulance Service [LAS] and the London Fire Brigade [LFB].
"At this stage it is believed there are three victims"
No arrests have been made yet and enquiries are ongoing.
A London Ambulance Service (LAS) spokesman added: "We sent a single responder in a car, two ambulances and an incident response officer to the scene. We also dispatched our hazardous area response team (HART).
"We treated three people at the scene and took them to hospital."
The condition of the three people is yet to be confirmed.
Male victims not seriously injured, confirm police
It’s been confirmed by police that the substance sprayed into the faces of three men was an “irritable substance” - not acid.
A Metropolitan Police spokesman said:
It was an irritable substance, three men were taken to hospital as a precaution.
There are no reports of serious injuries and no arrests.
Shop worker and neighbour describes moments after trio attacked with acid
According to one shop worker, three men were sprayed with the substance inside a DIY shop in the busy street.
Alan Dylan works at Bayswater Property and Management and he told getwestlondon that his friends who worked next door DIY store, Tool Lodge and who he sees everyday were two of the victims.
He said:
I saw a police car parked outside and went out to see what was happening.
I was told that something had happened inside the DIY shop next to me.
Two of the people who were sprayed worked there and a saw another guy sitting on a chair outside - people were washing his face with water and taking off his shirt.
The two others worked there, I know them well, I see them everyday.
It honestly makes me sad but I don’t know what really happened - they took them away in ambulances but I think it happened inside the shop”
According to emergency services the incident happened between Westbourne Grove and Kensington Garden Square however the exact location and identity of the three victims are not confirmed.
Victims reportedly male
According to one passer-by the three victims were male.
However this is yet to be confirmed by Metropolitan Police and London Ambulance Service (LAS).
Firefighters carried out "sweep of area"
A London Fire Brigade spokesman confired two fire engines arrived at the scene at 2.16pm.
Getwestlondon was told:
Crew carried out a sweep of the area and found no elevated chemical reading.
Firefighters left at 3.03pm”
Acid attack happened close to popular restaurants
According to a LAS spokesman, the incident happened at the junction of Westbourne Grove and Kensington Garden Square.
A Nandos, Planet Organic and Persian restaurant are just a handful of businesses located at the busy junction.
Hazardous response team at scene
A London Ambulance Service (LAS) spokesman confirmed crew and a hazardous area response team attended the incident.
We were called at 2:11pm today to Westbourne Grove and Kensington Garden Square, Notting Hill to reports of an incident.
We sent a single responder in a car, two ambulances and an incident response officer to the scene. We also dispatched our hazardous area response team (HART).
We treated three people at the scene and took them to hospital.”
Where did the daylight acid attack take place?
According to police, officers arrived at Westbourne Grove this afternoon following reports of the triple acid attack.
Police confirmed "noxious substance attack"
A Metropolitan Police spokesman confirmed officers attended the incident shortly after 2pm.
Getwestlondon was told:
Police were called at approximately 2.09pm on Tuesday to reports of a noxious substance attack on Westbourne Grove.
Officers are in attendance along with the London Ambulance Service [LAS] and the London Fire Brigade [LFB].
At this stage it is believed there are three victims.
There have been no arrests and enquiries continue.
