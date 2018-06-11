A young man and a teenage boy were rushed to hospital last night after they were stabbed in incidents just an hour apart in west London.

A 20-year-old man was taken to hospital in a life-threatening condition after Met police officers were called to Wilsmere Drive in Northolt at about 7pm.

Police arrested a man near the scene of the stabbing and he has been taken to a west London police station, where he remains.

In the other incident, police were called at 8.11pm to Coles Crescent, just off Rayners Lane in South Harrow.

There, a teenager was found who was described as being in a critical condition. The air ambulance reportedly attended both incidents.

