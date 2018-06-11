A young man and a teenage boy were rushed to hospital last night after they were stabbed in incidents just an hour apart in west London.
A 20-year-old man was taken to hospital in a life-threatening condition after Met police officers were called to Wilsmere Drive in Northolt at about 7pm.
Police arrested a man near the scene of the stabbing and he has been taken to a west London police station, where he remains.
In the other incident, police were called at 8.11pm to Coles Crescent, just off Rayners Lane in South Harrow.
There, a teenager was found who was described as being in a critical condition. The air ambulance reportedly attended both incidents.
Further stabbing
In addition to the two stabbings in west London last night, a man was also stabbed in Lambeth.
The man, believed to be in his 20s, was found with stab wounds in the Denmark Hill area, near Brixton.
Police were called to Southwell Road at around 6.20pm and the man was rushed to hospital by paramedics.
His description was described by a Metropolitan Police spokesman as “serious but stable”.
Police keep 'open mind' about if stabbings are linked
A spokeswoman for the Metropolitan Police has confirmed this morning that detectives are keeping an “open mind” as to whether the two stabbings are linked.
We’ve just had a morning update from police on the two incidents. The Met have not yet said whether the two stabbings are linked, though at the moment they seem to be being treated as separate incidents.
A spokeswoman for the Met said the 20-year-old man found stabbed in Wilsmere Road, Northolt, is no longer in the critical condition he was last night.
But the teenage victim of the Coles Crescent stabbing, who is 17 years old, remains in a critical condition in hospital. Police said it is likely the cordon at the Wilsmere Road scene would be lifted, though the cordon most likely remains in place at Coles Crescent.
Police say they have not made any further arrests after a man was arrested in connection with the Northolt incident near the scene. That person remains in custody at a west London police station.
Where did the South Harrow stabbing happen?
At 8.11pm last night, officers were called to Coles Crescent
Where did the Northolt stabbing happen?
Police were called to Wilsmere Drive
What we know so far
- Police were first called to Wilsmere Drive in Northolt at about 7pm, where witnesses reported seeing about a dozen police cars
- There officers found a 20-year-old man suffering from stab injuries
- About an hour later, officers were called to Coles Crescent, South Harrow where a teen boy also suffered stab injuries
- Both victims were said to be airlifted to hospital, each in a critical condition
- Police have arrested a man near the scene of the Northolt stabbing in connection with that incident
- There were no reports of any arrests in connection with the Coles Crescent stabbing
