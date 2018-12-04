A bin man has died after police were called to a lorry crash involving a pedestrian in Northolt.

Emergency services rushed to Priors Field at 7.30am on Tuesday (December 4) following reports of a serous collision.

Metropolitan Police officers and paramedics from the London Ambulance Service (LAS) attended and found there had been a collision involving a bin lorry and a man.

"The male [no further details] was pronounced dead at the scene," a spokesman for the Met said.

"The driver of the lorry stopped at the scene and is assisting police with their enquiries."

No arrests have been made at this stage and temporary road closures are in effect.

Pictures taken at the scene show a police cordon which has been erected, with the bin lorry still in the road.

For the latest updates on this developing story follow our live blog below.