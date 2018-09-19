A woman has been rushed to hospital after being struck by a bus outside North Wembley Station.

Police are at the scene on the A4088 (East Lane) and have closed the road in both directions while the incident is being dealt with.

Emergency services were called to the scene in Brent at around 10.20am today after the pedestrian, believed to be in her mid 20s, was involved in a collision with a bus on the major road.

The woman has been rushed to a central London hospital by London Ambulance Service, although her condition is not yet known.

(Image: Google)

Police at the scene of the crash have not yet made any arrests and are continuing to carry out enquiries.

We will bring you updates on the woman's condition and on the traffic situation in Wembley following the road closure.