A woman has been rushed to hospital after being struck by a bus outside North Wembley Station.
Police are at the scene on the A4088 (East Lane) and have closed the road in both directions while the incident is being dealt with.
Emergency services were called to the scene in Brent at around 10.20am today after the pedestrian, believed to be in her mid 20s, was involved in a collision with a bus on the major road.
The woman has been rushed to a central London hospital by London Ambulance Service, although her condition is not yet known.
Police at the scene of the crash have not yet made any arrests and are continuing to carry out enquiries.
We will bring you updates on the woman's condition and on the traffic situation in Wembley following the road closure.
East Lane reopened
East Lane, the A4088 has reopened to traffic after an earlier crash between a bus and pedestrian.
Bus routes have also resumed running on the road.
Woman rushed to major trauma centre 'as a priority'
The latest statement from London Ambulance Service confirms that the woman has been rushed to a major trauma centre following the crash with the bus.
A London Ambulance Service spokeswoman said:
We were called at 10:15am today to East Lane, North Wembley to reports of a road traffic collision involving a pedestrian.
We sent an ambulance crew to the scene, an incident response officer and a single responder in a car.
We treated a woman and took her as a priority to a major trauma centre.”
Buses on diversion
Bus routes 245 and 483 are operating on diversion at the moment, while East Lane is closed to traffic.
What we know
A woman, beleieved to be in her mid-20s was involved in a crash with a bus in East Lane, outside North Wembley station this morning.
Emergency Services were called to the scene at around 10.20am and police closed the A4088 in both direction.
The woman has been rushed to a central London hospital for emergency treatment.