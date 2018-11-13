A fire has broken out in a flat in Marylebone and there are around 40 firefighters on the scene.

Six fire engines were called to Broadley Street at 3.37pm on Tuesday afternoon (November 13) from Paddington, Kensington, Lambeth, and North Kensington.

A spokesperson for the London Fire Brigade said: “Six fire engines and around 40 firefighters have been called to a fire at a flat on Broadley Street in Marylebone.

“A flat on the fifth floor is currently alight.

“The Brigade was called at 3.37pm and fire crews from Paddington, Kensington, Lambeth, and North Kensington fire stations are attending the incident.

“The cause of the fire is not known at this stage.”

