A hundred people were evacuated from Marks and Spencer in the Pavillions Centre in Uxbridge after an industrial fridge caught fire.
Flames and smoke were reportedly seen inside the M&S shop on the High Street, although so far no casualties have been reported.
Firefighters are still on the scene to make sure the area is safe after the fridg fire was extinguished just minutes ago at 1.48pm on Thursday (November 8).
A London Fire Brigade spokeswoman said: "We were called at 1.22pm to a fire in High Street, Uxbridge.
"An industrial fridge was damaged.
"100 people left before firefighters got there and the fire was under control at 1.48pm.
"Three fire engines attended and firefighters are still on the scene damping the area down."
Follow our liveblog below for witness accounts and pictures from the scene.
Fire investigation officers arrive
A photo from the scene shows the fire investigation officers have arrived to determine the cause of the fire.
Witness accounts of the fire
Most of the shop workers in the area surrounding the fire said they only noticed something was wrong when a large crowd gathered outside the store.
A Clarks employee said: “We just saw that the fire engines arrived and all the staff came out and had to wait outside.
“The area has been cordoned and the store is still closed now.”
A Trespass employee added: “The first I really knew of it was when the fire trucks appeared.
“We were not told anything but no one seemed too worried.”
Firefighters at work
This image shows a close-up view of firefighters at work.
M&S still closed
An employee at the Clarks next door has confirmed the Marks & Spencer store is still closed following the fire.
We have approached Marks & Spencer for comment.
Tenants living in flats above the store horrified they were not evacuated
Posting publicly to Facebook, tenants living in the flats above the store are angered that they were not evacuated, possibly endangering them.
One said: “They never thought of telling us who live in the the flats above! Thank you for your consideration.”
Another tenant, who said she lives in the flat above with her infant child, said she had not heard the alarms or commotion.
Video of firefighters as they begin to tackle the blaze
This video shows firefighters beginning to work on the fire, after being called at 1.22pm.
According to an LFB spokeswoman, the blaze was under control by 1.48pm.
A crowd of evacuated shoppers gathered outside the store
According to an LFB spokeswoman, 100 shoppers were evacuated from the store.
The M&S where the fire took place
This image shows the M&S where the fire took place.
It is located in the Pavilions Centre on the High Street just a short walk away from the Uxbridge Tube station.
Another photo of the cordon
This photo shows another angle of the cordoned off area with a fire truck visible.
Firefighters were called at 1.22pm, according to an LFB spokeswoman.
Picture of the cordon from the scene
A photo posted from the scene shows the cordon erected around the scene of the fire by the London Fire Brigade.
Firefighters are visible having unwound the hose in order to tackle the blaze.
Witness account of the blaze
Witness James Carson said customer reported seeing “flames and smoke” coming from a fridge within the store.
He said: “I was helping out on the British Legion store and saw everybody being evacuated.
“Customers were reporting seeing flames and smoke coming from a fridge within the store
“There were no casualties but it was very busy when the incident occurred.”