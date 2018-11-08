A hundred people were evacuated from Marks and Spencer in the Pavillions Centre in Uxbridge after an industrial fridge caught fire.

Flames and smoke were reportedly seen inside the M&S shop on the High Street, although so far no casualties have been reported.

Firefighters are still on the scene to make sure the area is safe after the fridg fire was extinguished just minutes ago at 1.48pm on Thursday (November 8).

A London Fire Brigade spokeswoman said: "We were called at 1.22pm to a fire in High Street, Uxbridge.

"An industrial fridge was damaged.

"100 people left before firefighters got there and the fire was under control at 1.48pm.

"Three fire engines attended and firefighters are still on the scene damping the area down."

