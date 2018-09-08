Wembley Stadium -goers have been warned of huge delays on the M4 after crash ahead of tonight's UEFA football match.

One lane of three of the M4 motorway eastbound approaching junction 8 is closed after a collision between junction 8 and 10.

Traffic is said to be very slow and those on the way to Wembley stadium for the UEFA Nations League match between England and Spain at 7.45pm are advised to be aware.

This is the England team's first international game since their World Cup homecoming and Wembley Stadium is expected to sell out, meaning slow traffic could lead to immense tailbacks.

Odds on England winning are 7/4 and those wanting to avoid the traffic completely can watch it live on Sky Sports Main Event, starting from 7pm.

A Highways England spokesperson said: "Our officers are en-route to clear it as soon as possible."

We'll be bringing you all the latest updates on this live incident in our blog. Stay tuned for information as we get it.