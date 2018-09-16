Highways England are in the process of closing the M4 after a car overturned in a serious crash

The motorway is being shut between Junction 2 (Brentford) and Junction 3 (Heston).

Queues are reportedly building on approach to the scene of the incident, and delays are expected to increase for some time.

Highways England sent out the following tweet warning of the incident.

It reads: "We are in the process of closing M4 #GreaterLondon westbound between J2 (Brentford) and J3 (Heston) due to an overturned car. Met Police, London Fire Brigade and Highways England officers are on scene, delays building on the approach."

Other reports are describing the incident as a "serious accident" and warn drivers to try to find a diversion if at all possible.

We have spoken to Kerry Foster, a member of the public who treated a lady injured in the incident, who said: "There was an overturned Land Rover and two passengers, one male and one female.

"Both of them had suffered facial injuries, and emergency services are still on the scene."

We will be bringing you live updates as they become available: