Drivers are warned there are two lanes closed on the M25 after a crash involving four vehicles between Junction 17 and 16.

Traffic is heavy anti-clockwise from Junction 17 at the A412 Denham Way to Junction 16 at the M40.

There are currently queues of about 20 minutes on approach and there is no indication when the lanes will reopen yet.

Lanes one and two, out of four lanes, in total have been closed.

The collision is believed to have happened at around 6.10pm.

Highways England tweeted: “2 lanes (of 4) are closed on the #M25 anti-clockwise between J17 and J16 (for the #M40) due to a collision involving 4 vehicles.

“There are delays of over 20 minutes on approach.”

