There are 13 miles of queues on the M25 just as the rush-hour commute begins tonight (Wednesday, November 28).
The traffic is particularly bad between Junction 16 at the M40 and Junction 17 at Maple Cross, where the accident happened on the clockwise side of the motorway.
Two lanes have been closed and the congestion stretches all the way back to Junction 13 at Staines.
If you’re about to hit the road for your commute home here, you should expect delays of at least an hour.
Lanes three and four remain closed while emergency services work on the scene and restrictions are put in place.
An earlier accident at Junction 13 is also adding to the delays.
For the latest developments on the traffic situation keep up to date with our live blog below.
Still heavy delays
Lanes have been opened for the original accident but it looks like another incident has added to the problems between Junction 16 and 17 - and delays are expected to remain.
All lanes open but there are more delays
All lanes have now been opened again but delays stand at one hour and 45 minutes now.
Four vehicles involved in crash
A spokesman for Thames Valley Police has confirmed four vehicles were involved in the crash at 4pm today and two lanes had been closed.
Police still advise drivers to avoid the area if they can.
Crash with 'multiple vehicles'
Highways England have warned of delays. We have approached police for more information on the accident.
One lane closed but there are severe delays
There is now just the one lane closed between Junction 16 and 17 but the delays have not gone down. Actually, travel time stands at 90 minutes at least right now.
Heads up if you're heading to Wembley
There’s a big game between Spurs and Inter Milan in the Champions League tonight so if you’re going down for that you’ll need to give yourself more time.
All traffic now held
We now have reports that no vehicles are allowed through the clockwise carriageway from Junction 16 to 17. All traffic has been held.
What do we know so far?
There has been an accident between Junction 16 and 17 on the clockwise carriageway and two lanes have been closed.
This has caused 13 miles of traffic - and at least an hour of delays.
Queues stretch back to Junction 13 at Staines.