There are 13 miles of queues on the M25 just as the rush-hour commute begins tonight (Wednesday, November 28).

The traffic is particularly bad between Junction 16 at the M40 and Junction 17 at Maple Cross, where the accident happened on the clockwise side of the motorway.

Two lanes have been closed and the congestion stretches all the way back to Junction 13 at Staines.

If you’re about to hit the road for your commute home here, you should expect delays of at least an hour.

Lanes three and four remain closed while emergency services work on the scene and restrictions are put in place.

An earlier accident at Junction 13 is also adding to the delays.

