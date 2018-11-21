Bad news for commuters - the M25 is experiencing severe delays in the clockwise direction after a four vehicle crash near junction 16 and the M40.
Traffic is said to be queueing for ten miles on Wednesday (November 21) morning, with congestion stretching as far back as junction 13 in Staines, after an accident earlier in the morning.
All lanes have since been re-opened following the collision but travel time is still estimated at around an hour and five minutes.
There are also reports that a broken-down vehicle at the junction 6 clockwise exit has lead to the closure of one lane.
Drivers are advised to leave much longer for their journey and to try and find alternative routes.
Commuters respond to M25 delays
One angry commuter posting publicly to Facebook said the M25 traffic was so bad they have “given up”.
He said: “I give up! Got stuck on M25 for over an hour then got off that and have to go all the way into London on M11!
“Then got stuck in another traffic jam due to an accident, today is just not meant to be!”
Another added: “Sat still for 25 minutes so far, hope the accident is not serious.”
Congestion is easy although M25 remains busy, says Highways England
Highways England tweeted an update moments ago to say that the road was still “busy” but “congestion is easing” between junctions 14 and 17.
Second crash in the area affecting traffic
A second crash in Denham on the A40, near the junction with the A412, is adding to traffic delays in the area.
Traffic delays down to 30 minutes
Delays from junction 15 are now reduced to 30 minutes, according to a tweet from Highways England.
Map showing location of the crash
This map shows the location of the crash and traffic in the surrounding area.
Traffic is badly affected between Denham and Brunel University.
What we know so far
A four-way crash on the M25 near junction 16 earlier this morning caused temporary road closures and severe traffic delays.
All lanes have since been re-opened but travel time is estimated at approximately an hour and congestion is backing up all the way to Staines (junction 13).
Drivers may want to find alternative routes.