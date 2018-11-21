Bad news for commuters - the M25 is experiencing severe delays in the clockwise direction after a four vehicle crash near junction 16 and the M40.

Traffic is said to be queueing for ten miles on Wednesday (November 21) morning, with congestion stretching as far back as junction 13 in Staines, after an accident earlier in the morning.

All lanes have since been re-opened following the collision but travel time is still estimated at around an hour and five minutes.

There are also reports that a broken-down vehicle at the junction 6 clockwise exit has lead to the closure of one lane.

Drivers are advised to leave much longer for their journey and to try and find alternative routes.

