Congestion is impacting several junctions of the M25 in west London after a vehicle broke down on the orbital motorway.

Two lanes have been closed between Junction 14 for Heathrow Airport and Junction 13 for Staines, however traffic is backing up beyond Junction 16 at Uxbridge of the anticlockwise carriageway.

The Highways Agency has listed the traffic as "not moving", while the vehicle, which is being dealt with.

The first reports of a broken down vehicle on the motorway were at 4pm on Monday (July 23), just as rush hour traffic is set to increase.

Traffic monitoring system Inrix says: "Two lanes closed and stop-start traffic due to broken down vehicle on M25 anticlockwise from J14 (Heathrow Terminal 4) to J13 (Staines). Congestion to J16 (M40 interchange).

"Lanes four and five (of five) have remained closed following a brief hold of traffic for a breakdown first reported in lanes one and two."

It is also being reported that the vehicle which broke down near Heathrow Airport is a horsebox.

